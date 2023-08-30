Home / India News / 5 dead after inhaling suspected poisonous gas at factory in Morena district

Press Trust of India Morena (MP)
Representative image

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2023 | 2:16 PM IST
Five labourers died after inhaling suspected poisonous gas emanating from a tank at a factory in Morena district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, a senior official said.

Gas started emanating from a tank at the factory which makes food products around 11 am and two labourers entered it to check it, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Bhupendra Singh Kushwaha told PTI.

They took ill after inhaling the gas. Three more labourers got affected subsequently, he said.

All of them were rushed to the district hospital where civil surgeon Gajendra Singh Tomar declared them dead, he said.

Further details were awaited, the SDM said.

Topics :Madhya PradeshGas leakageAccident

First Published: Aug 30 2023 | 2:16 PM IST

