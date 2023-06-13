Home / India News / Shakti scheme offering free buses ride for women costs Rs 8.84 cr per day

The free ride in non-luxury state-run buses for women across Karnataka under the 'Shakti' scheme on Monday cost the state exchequer Rs 8.84 crore, according to the transport department

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2023 | 2:50 PM IST
The free ride in non-luxury state-run buses for women across Karnataka under the 'Shakti' scheme on Monday cost the state exchequer Rs 8.84 crore, according to the transport department.

On day one of the launch of the scheme on Sunday, the department incurred an expenditure of Rs 1.40 crore. In just two days, the total expenditure under the scheme -- a key pre-election promise of the Congress -- was Rs 10.24 crore. According to data shared by the department, on Monday Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation incurred an expenditure of Rs 3.58 crore, Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation, which operates city buses, Rs 1.75 crore, the North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation Rs 2.11 crore and the Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation Rs 1.40 crore.

If one were to take into consideration the Monday figure, the annual expenditure on this scheme may touch between Rs 3,200 crore to Rs 3,400 crore, a transport officer told PTI.

SHAKTI schemeKarnatakasemiconductor

First Published: Jun 13 2023 | 4:44 PM IST

