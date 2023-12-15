Home / India News / LIVE: Amit Shah to move three amended bills on criminal laws in Lok Sabha
LIVE: Amit Shah to move three amended bills on criminal laws in Lok Sabha

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2023 | 09:57 AM IST
As Parliament is set to convene for Day 12 of the ongoing Winter Session on Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will move the three amended criminal law bills for consideration and passage, which will replace the IPC, CrPc and Indian Evidence Act. The Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, 2023, The Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill, 2023; and the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita, 2023, were earlier introduced in Lok Sabha this week by the Home Minister.

The swearing-in ceremony of Rajasthan chief minister-designate Bhajan Lal Sharma will take place in Jaipur on Friday. Along with Sharma, Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa, who were named as deputy chief ministers in the recently held BJP legislature party meeting, will take oath. The three will be administered the oath of office by Governor Kalraj Mishra.

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police will be recreating the scene of Wednesday's Parliament security breach by taking the accused to the Parliament complex on Saturday or Sunday, sources said. According to sources, the accused will be taken to the Parliament to recreate the scene of the crime. This will help the police to find out how the accused entered the Parliament building with colour spray and how they executed their plan, sources from the Special Cell said.

Key Events

9:42 AM

Adani Port to divest 49% stake in Adani Ennore Container Terminal for Rs 247 crore

8:25 AM

Bhajan Lal Sharma to take oath as Rajasthan CM in Jaipur today

9:56 AM

Security arrangements in West Bengal assembly to be beefed up: Speaker

Security arrangements in the West Bengal assembly will be beefed up, Speaker Biman Banerjee said. The decision was taken after two people on Wednesday jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors' gallery and shouted slogans, triggering chaos in the House.
 
"No assembly members, staff and journalists will be allowed to enter the premises without their identity cards. The West Gate will be meant for visitors only. They will be allowed to stay inside the assembly premises for two hours only," Banerjee said on Thursday.

9:42 AM

Adani Port to divest 49% stake in Adani Ennore Container Terminal for Rs 247 crore

Adani Ports is set to divest 49 per cent of its stake in Adani Ennore Container Terminal (AECTPL) for a total consideration of Rs 247 crore, the company has informed the exchanges.

9:14 AM

Amit Shah to move three amended bills on criminal laws in LS for consideration, passage

9:05 AM

Parl security breach: Jha burned phones of associates to destroy evidence

Lalit Jha, the fifth accused and mastermind in Parliament security breach case, has burnt the mobile phones of his associates along with his friend Mahesh after fleeing to Rajasthan's Kuchaman, said police sources.

Ahead of the incident, all four accused had handed over their mobile phones to Jha so that crucial investigation details cannot get into police hands as they were anticipating their arrest. In Kuchaman, Jha met his friend Mahesh, who got him a room for the night. Both of them had met through Facebook, as revealed by Jha during his interrogation.

8:56 AM

Cong MP gives notice in RS to discuss alleged increase in deaths from heart attacks after Covid vaccination

8:43 AM

AQI remains in 'poor' category in National Capital

8:38 AM

Mahadev App case: Actor Sahil Khan, three others summoned for questioning today

The Special Investigating Team (SIT) of Mumbai cyber cell, which is investigating the Rs 15,000 crore Mahadev App online betting case, has issued summons to actor Sahil Khan and three others. They have been instructed to appear before the SIT on Friday for questioning.

Earlier, Dubai Police on Tuesday arrested Ravi Uppal, one of the two prime accused in the Mahadev Book online betting syndicate. Uppal is also the alleged co-promoter of the app.

8:34 AM

Oman Sultan Tarik to arrive in India today for three-day state visit

The Head of State of the Sultanate of Oman, Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, will be arriving in India today on Friday for his three-day state visit. He comes with a high-level delegation of senior ministers and officials, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in an official release on Sunday. Notably, India and Oman share a long-standing friendship rooted in historical, cultural, and economic ties. The people-to-people contact between the two countries can be traced back 5,000 years.

8:28 AM

Delhi Police Special Cell to recreate scene of Parliament security breach

8:25 AM

Bhajan Lal Sharma to take oath as Rajasthan CM in Jaipur today

Topics :Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiJagat Prakash NaddarajasthanJaipurBJPPoliticsnational politicsCongressParliamentwinter sessionmallikarjun khargeDelhiDelhi PolicePoliceLawSupreme CourtCourtsHigh CourtisraelHamasUkraineRussia Ukraine ConflictIsrael-Palestine

First Published: Dec 15 2023 | 08:17 AM IST

