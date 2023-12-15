LIVE: Amit Shah to move three amended bills on criminal laws in Lok Sabha

As Parliament is set to convene for Day 12 of the ongoing Winter Session on Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will move the three amended criminal law bills for consideration and passage, which will replace the IPC, CrPc and Indian Evidence Act. The Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, 2023, The Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill, 2023; and the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita, 2023, were earlier introduced in Lok Sabha this week by the Home Minister.

The swearing-in ceremony of Rajasthan chief minister-designate Bhajan Lal Sharma will take place in Jaipur on Friday. Along with Sharma, Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa, who were named as deputy chief ministers in the recently held BJP legislature party meeting, will take oath. The three will be administered the oath of office by Governor Kalraj Mishra. The Special Cell of the Delhi Police will be recreating the scene of Wednesday's Parliament security breach by taking the accused to the Parliament complex on Saturday or Sunday, sources said. According to sources, the accused will be taken to the Parliament to recreate the scene of the crime. This will help the police to find out how the accused entered the Parliament building with colour spray and how they executed their plan, sources from the Special Cell said.