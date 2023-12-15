LIVE: Amit Shah to move three amended bills on criminal laws in Lok Sabha

Catch all the latest news updates from across the world
The Special Cell of the Delhi Police will be recreating the scene of Wednesday's Parliament security breach by taking the accused to the Parliament complex on Saturday or Sunday, sources said. According to sources, the accused will be taken to the Parliament to recreate the scene of the crime. This will help the police to find out how the accused entered the Parliament building with colour spray and how they executed their plan, sources from the Special Cell said.
First Published: Dec 15 2023 | 08:17 AM IST