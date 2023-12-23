Home / India News / Ship hit by suspected drone attack; Indian Navy, Coast Guard en route scene

Ship hit by suspected drone attack; Indian Navy, Coast Guard en route scene

Taking swift action, the Indian Coast Guard Ship ICGS Vikram, deployed on patrol of the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone started moving towards the merchant vessel MV Chem Pluto in distress

Representative image
ANI Asia

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2023 | 6:36 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard vessels are moving towards a merchant vessel, MV Chem Pluto, in the Arabian Sea, which caught fire after a suspected drone attack.

The merchant vessel was reported to be present at 217 nautical miles off Porbandar coast on Saturday, defence officials said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Taking swift action, the Indian Coast Guard Ship ICGS Vikram, deployed on patrol of the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone started moving towards the merchant vessel MV Chem Pluto in distress.

The Indian Navy warships in the vicinity are also moving towards the distressed vessel with around 20 Indian crew members who are all reported to be safe.

According to defence officials, the vessel has crude oil and was going towards Mangalore from a port in Saudi Arabia. The fire has been reportedly extinguished but has affected the functioning of vessel.

All crew members are safe, which includes around 20 Indians. The ICGS Vikram has alerted all ships in the area to provide assistance to it, according to defence officials.

Further details awaited.

Also Read

Indian Navy Day 2023: History, significance, event, quotes and more

IAF, Drone Federation of India to co-host Bharat Drone Shakti 2023

Why Qatar awarded death penalty to 8 ex-Indian Navy officers; details here

V-Guard's Q2 net jumps 35% to Rs 59 cr, net revenue from ops rises 15%

Int'l agencies investigates loss of Titan submersible carrying 5 people

MP's e-Nagarpalika portal suffers cyber attack, data corrupted: Officials

India making border infra robust with seriousness it deserves: Jaishankar

TN CM announces Rs 8.68 cr to provide cash aid to families hit by oil spill

J-K govt to give compensation, jobs to kin of 3 civilians killed in Poonch

Land for job scam: Tejashwi allowed to travel to Australia, New Zealand

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Indian Navydrone technologyIndian coast guardArabian Sea

First Published: Dec 23 2023 | 6:36 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story