Shivaji Maharaj 345th Death Anniversary: All about Maratha Empire's founder

The founder of the Maratha Empire and one of the most well-known Indian Maratha warrior rulers of the 17th century, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, passed away on April 3, 1680. Shivaji Maharaj's military strategy, innovative leadership, and unwavering dedication to Swarajya (self-rule) have won him widespread admiration.

ALSO READ: 'Even after 250 years Shivaji Maharaj still our ideal': Mohan Bhagwat He became a national hero because of his attempts to liberate India from foreign domination and his emphasis on good government. Maharashtra and other areas celebrate his memory on this day with tributes, processions, and cultural events. Sharadchandra Pawar, the Nationalist Congress Party's president, honored him this year on X (previously Twitter), writing, “By defeating corrupt, tyrannical and unjust regimes, Shivaji established a welfare state for the people, adorned with the values ​​of self-respect, independence, tolerance and justice. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who went beyond caste, religion and sect and inaugurated the state of the people, is the highest ideal of bravery, courage, valour, dedication and leadership. Humble tributes to the wise king of the people on his death anniversary.”

Shivaji Maharaj Death Anniversary: History

Earlier this year, on February 18, we celebrated the 395th anniversary of Shivaji Bhosale's birth. Today, we mark the 345th anniversary of his death, as on April 3, 1680, Shivaji Maharaj died at Raigad Fort from health complications, including a severe fever and dysentery. Shivaji Maharaj's lasting impact on Indian culture and administration is commemorated on this day by holding processions and speeches in his honor.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Death Anniversary: 5 important Facts

• Scholars propose that he was named after a local goddess, Shivai, however some people think his name was influenced by Lord Shiva.

• Shivaji Maharaj started the process of establishing Swaraj, and his Sanskrit royal seal, or Mudra, made this obvious. Shivaji, son of Shahaji, vowed in the seal that his kingdom would continue to expand like the crescent moon and would constantly strive for the well-being of its citizens.

• In the Konkan area, he also took control of the forts of Mahuli, Lohagad, Tunga, Tikona, Visapur, Songad, Karnala, Tala, and Ghosala. An eight-member council known as the Ashta Pradhan Mandal was established by Shivaji Maharaj to assist him in political and other crucial areas.

• In order to defend ports and commercial vessels and to profit from trade and customs, the Maratha warriors established a fleet. In 1665, he went on his first naval mission.

Also Read

• The education of Shivaji Maharaj was overseen by a small group. He learned to read, write, ride a horse, practise martial arts and study religion from the group. He had a particular military training teacher as well.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Death Anniversary: Inspiring Quotes

• “The strong manly ones, in life, are those who understand the meaning of the word patience. Patience means restraining one’s inclinations."

• “The water of a river doesn’t go stale because it flows."

• “Treat your men as you would your beloved sons, and they will follow you into the deepest valley."

• “It is the prime duty of every citizen to feel that his country is free and to defend its freedom is his duty."

• “A man becomes great when he plants a tree, knowing that he will never sit in its shade."