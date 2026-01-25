Shun allurement, prejudice, employ wisdom while casting votes: Prez Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday said she hoped that Indians would exercise their right to vote by employing wisdom and shunning allurement, prejudice and misinformation to strengthen the country's electoral system.

She also lauded women voters for coming out in large numbers to exercise their franchise during elections.

Addressing a 16th National Voters' Day event held here, Murmu asserted that while the right to vote is important, it is also imperative that all citizens exercise it by keeping in mind their constitutional duties.

For the last 16 years, the foundation day of the Election Commission (EC) has been celebrated as the National Voters' Day.

On November 26, 1949, when the Constituent Assembly adopted the Indian Constitution, 16 of its articles came into force immediately, including one that pertained to the creation of the EC. The EC came into existence on January 25, 1950, a day before India became a republic. The remaining part of the Constitution came into force on January 26, 1950. Addressing the gathering, the president said the strength of India's democracy lies not only in the sheer size of its voters but also in the depth of its democratic spirit. Even the oldest voters, divyang (differently-abled) voters and those living in remote areas exercise their franchise, she pointed out.

Murmu said public participation gives a practical shape to the spirit of democracy at the grassroots level. She noted that the EC has made numerous efforts with the objective of ensuring that "no voter is left behind". The president said voting is not merely a political expression, it is a reflection of the citizens' faith in the democratic process of elections. It is also a means for citizens to express their aspirations. The right to vote, available to all adult citizens without discrimination, gives a concrete expression to the constitutional ideals of political and social justice and equality, Murmu said.

The "One Person, One Vote" principle enshrined in the Constitution was a result of the Constitution makers' firm faith in the wisdom of the common people, she underlined. Separately, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan said over the last 75 years, India's electoral journey has been a remarkable testament to the strength, resilience and inclusiveness of its democracy, upholding the values enshrined in the Constitution. In a post on X, Radhakrishnan said by exercising the right to vote with responsibility and awareness, citizens contribute to inclusive and credible democratic processes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to take part in democratic processes, saying being a voter is not just a constitutional privilege, but an important duty that gives every citizen a voice in shaping the country's future.

"Greetings on National Voters' Day. This day is about further deepening our faith in the democratic values of our nation," Modi said in a post on X. "Being a voter is not just a constitutional privilege, but an important duty that gives every citizen a voice in shaping India's future," he added. "Let us honour the spirit of our democracy by always taking part in democratic processes, thereby strengthening the foundations of a Viksit Bharat," the prime minister said. Addressing the voters' day gathering, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said NVD is not just an annual event but an occasion to hold "dialogue with the soul of India's democracy".

He said the principle of "One Person, One Vote, One Value (of every vote)" is the gift of B R Ambedkar. Speaking on the occasion, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar said all democracies worldwide recognise that a clean electoral roll is the cornerstone of a strong democracy. According to the Constitution and the law, only those who are 18 years of age or older, who ordinarily reside in a constituency and who are citizens of India are eligible to register in the electoral roll of that constituency, he said. "To fulfil this fundamental objective, the EC has launched a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) to ensure that no eligible voter is left out and no ineligible person is included in the electoral rolls," the CEC said.