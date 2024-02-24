SIA files charge sheet against three including Pakistan-based terrorist

The Kashmir unit of State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Friday filed a charge sheet against three people, including a Pakistan-based terrorist, in a special court in Kulgam district in a case related to promoting secessionist ideologies.

"The SIA Kashmir filed a charge sheet against Sarjan Barkati (alias Sarjan Ahmad Wagay), his wife and Abdul Hamid Lone alias Hamid Mawar, an active terrorist of HM based in Pakistan, absconding in this case, before the Special UAPA court, Kulgam," an official spokesman said here.

The case was registered in March last year under sections 13, 17, 18, 21, 39 and 40 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act read with section 120-B of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the allegations, Sarjan Ahmad Wagay - an active ideologue, promoter and supporter of ongoing terrorist-secessionist nexus - hatched a criminal conspiracy with others including his relatives and family members to facilitate and promote terrorist and secessionist ideologies and activities through his inflammatory speeches.

It is also alleged that he incited youths to join the terrorist ranks through such audio video inflammatory speeches.

"In pursuance of aforesaid larger criminal conspiracy, they received, raised and collected funds from different suspicious sources in cash and through banking channels into their accounts of different banks, intended to be used for purposes of terrorism and secessionism. By using these funds Sarjan Ahmad Wagay has purchased some immovable properties intended and likely to be used for the furtherance of terrorism," the spokesman said.

The investigation has established the culpability of the accused Sarjan Barkati, his wife and their Pakistan-based handler in furthering and financing the terrorist and secessionist activities in J&K, he added.

The accused, pursuant to the criminal conspiracy, generated terror funds to the tune of Rs 1.74 crore which were routed through various shell accounts intended to be used for promoting and creating wherewithal for propagation of secessionist, subversive, terrorist ideology and unlawful activities in J&K, the spokesman said.

"The trio were in contact with each other through secret communication applications and encrypted messenger applications.

In the investigation of the case among the accused charge sheeted two are arrested and lodged in judicial custody while the third is based in Pakistan," he said.