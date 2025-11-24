Home / India News / 'Will stay CM if party decides': Siddaramaiah amid leadership change buzz

'Will stay CM if party decides': Siddaramaiah amid leadership change buzz

As the Congress government hits its mid-term in Karnataka, CM Siddaramaiah said he will stay on if the high command decides

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM, DK Sivakumar
Siddaramaiah’s remarks came shortly after his meeting with All India Congress Committee (AICC) President Mallikarjun Kharge at the latter’s Bengaluru residence. (Photo:PTI)
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 2:40 PM IST
Amid speculation over a possible leadership change in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said he would continue in the post if the Congress leadership decides.
 
Speculation gained momentum after the Congress government reached the halfway point of its term on November 20. According to media reports, a "power-sharing understanding" involving Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar was allegedly reached after the party’s 2023 victory.
 
“We will abide by the high command’s decision. If they decide I should continue as CM, I will continue. Ultimately, whatever the high command decides, I must accept it. Shivakumar should also accept it,” Siddaramaiah said, as quoted by PTI.
 
When asked about the alleged agreement about leadership change after 2.5 years of the government, Siddaramaiah reiterated, "Will abide by the high command's decision".
 
He added that although the party leadership had agreed to a Cabinet reshuffle four or five months ago, he had suggested waiting until the government completed 2.5 years. “Now, we will simply go by whatever the high command decides,” he said.

Siddaramaiah meets Kharge

 
Siddaramaiah’s remarks came shortly after his meeting with All India Congress Committee (AICC) President Mallikarjun Kharge at the latter’s Bengaluru residence, PTI reported.
 
This followed Kharge’s discussions with about 10 Karnataka legislators who reportedly backed Shivakumar for the CM’s post. Shivakumar, however, maintained he was unaware of any MLAs meeting Kharge. Six more MLAs met Kharge on Sunday, and several others are expected to meet him soon to press for Shivakumar as CM, reported PTI citing sources.
 
The report also added that Siddaramaiah is pressing for a Cabinet reshuffle, while Shivakumar wants the leadership question settled first. According to Congress insiders cited by PTI, approval of a Cabinet reshuffle by the high command would be interpreted as an indication that Siddaramaiah is set to complete his full five-year term.
 

Topics :D K ShivakumarSiddaramaiahKarnataka governmentCongressmallikarjun kharge

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

