'Will stay CM if party decides': Siddaramaiah amid leadership change buzz

Amid speculation over a possible leadership change in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said he would continue in the post if the Congress leadership decides.

Speculation gained momentum after the Congress government reached the halfway point of its term on November 20. According to media reports, a "power-sharing understanding" involving Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar was allegedly reached after the party’s 2023 victory.

“We will abide by the high command’s decision. If they decide I should continue as CM, I will continue. Ultimately, whatever the high command decides, I must accept it. Shivakumar should also accept it,” Siddaramaiah said, as quoted by PTI.

When asked about the alleged agreement about leadership change after 2.5 years of the government, Siddaramaiah reiterated, "Will abide by the high command's decision". He added that although the party leadership had agreed to a Cabinet reshuffle four or five months ago, he had suggested waiting until the government completed 2.5 years. “Now, we will simply go by whatever the high command decides,” he said. ALSO READ: New AI city to come up in Bidadi, B'luru infra to get ₹1 trn: Shivakumar Siddaramaiah meets Kharge Siddaramaiah’s remarks came shortly after his meeting with All India Congress Committee (AICC) President Mallikarjun Kharge at the latter’s Bengaluru residence, PTI reported.