Siddaramaiah hints at continuing as CM, says will present Budget next year

Signalling that he will continue as the Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah has asserted that he would present his record 17th Budget next year.

Siddaramaiah, who also holds the finance portfolio, presented his 16th budget in March.

He was speaking at the golden jubilee of LG Havanur on Wednesday, marking submission of the first backward classes commission report.

"When I first became finance minister, a newspaper wrote -- this Siddaramaiah (a Kuruba) can't count a hundred sheep, how will he function as Karnataka's finance minister -- I accepted this as a challenge..... I have presented 16 budgets. Next, I will present the 17th budget," Siddaramaiah said, drawing loud applause.