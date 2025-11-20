Siddaramaiah hints at continuing as CM, says will present Budget next year

Signalling that he will continue as the Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah has asserted that he would present his record 17th Budget next year.
Siddaramaiah, who also holds the finance portfolio, presented his 16th budget in March.
He was speaking at the golden jubilee of LG Havanur on Wednesday, marking submission of the first backward classes commission report.
"When I first became finance minister, a newspaper wrote -- this Siddaramaiah (a Kuruba) can't count a hundred sheep, how will he function as Karnataka's finance minister -- I accepted this as a challenge..... I have presented 16 budgets. Next, I will present the 17th budget," Siddaramaiah said, drawing loud applause.
The 2026-27 budget is likely to be presented in March next year, and preparatory work has already begun.
Siddaramaiah's comments come amid speculations about a possible leadership change in the state, when the Congress government reaches the halfway mark of its five-year term in November.
There was stiff competition between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar for the chief minister's post after the declaration of Assembly election results in May 2023, and the Congress had managed to convince the latter and made him the Deputy CM.
There were some reports at the time that a compromise had been reached based on a "rotational chief minister formula," according to which Shivakumar will become CM after two-and-a-half years, but they have not been officially confirmed by the party.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
