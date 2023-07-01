Home / India News / Sikkim CM announces compensation for cattle died due to Lumpy Skin Disease

Sikkim CM announces compensation for cattle died due to Lumpy Skin Disease

The CM said 40 milk collection centres, each at a cost of Rs 5 lakh, will be constructed from next year to improve procurement

Press Trust of India Gangtok

Last Updated : Jul 01 2023 | 6:17 PM IST
Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Saturday said cattle rearers who lost cows, pigs and other livestock due to Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) earlier this year will get compensation.

LSD had struck Namchi, Pakyong and Soreng districts a few months ago in which a large number of livestock were killed.

The animal husbandry and veterinary services department had taken several measures to contain the spread of the disease.

Addressing a function to mark Gwala Diwas at Jorethang town in South Sikkim, the CM said 2000 Holstein breed cows will be distributed among cattle rearers to boost milk production in the state.

He said 40 milk collection centres, each at a cost of Rs 5 lakh, will be constructed from next year to improve procurement.

He also announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for the best milk cooperative society in the state from this year.

SikkimCattleskin disease

First Published: Jul 01 2023 | 6:17 PM IST

