Home / India News / Sikkim CM Tamang gives Rs 20,000 cheque to drivers of tourist vehicles

Sikkim CM Tamang gives Rs 20,000 cheque to drivers of tourist vehicles

Tamang said a donation of Rs 2 crore has been received by the Sikkim Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) from Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu

Press Trust of India Gangtok
Prem Singh Tamang (Golay), Sikkim CM

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2023 | 3:17 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang handed over Rs 20,000 cheque to drivers of tourist vehicles who were stranded in North Sikkim during the flash flood which hit the Himalayan state.

Over 223 tourist vehicle drivers were stranded in Lachen, Lachung and Chungthang as the road connectivity to Mangan district in the northern part of the state was cut off due to the Testa river flash flood on October 4.

Distributing the cheques to the drivers of tourist vehicles on Friday, the CM hoped that the relief provided by the state government would help mitigate the hardships faced by the drivers during this difficult time.

Tamang said a donation of Rs 2 crore has been received by the Sikkim Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) from Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

He thanked Khandu and Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma for their support during this challenging time.

The Sikkim CM thanked several individuals and organisations which came forward and contributed to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) to help the people of the state affected by flash flood.

Also Read

Sikkim CM urges his Manipur counterpart to take care of Sikkimeses people

Next assembly polls last opportunity to save Sikkim: Former CM Chamling

Ahead of assembly polls due next year, Arunachal BJP to undergo reshuffle

High-level committee to examine Teesta Stage III dam breach: Sikkim CM

Sikkim CM announces compensation for cattle died due to Lumpy Skin Disease

Manipur HC allows appealing against order on ST status for Meitei community

Delhi cabinet gives nod to extend AAP govt's EV policy till December 31

Amedkar's contribution not restricted to just Constitution: Sharad Pawar

India a step closer to realising 1st human space flight programme: PM Modi

ED files charge sheet against man named in Panama Papers for foreign assets

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :SikkimtourismNortheast India

First Published: Oct 21 2023 | 3:17 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

MP Assembly polls: BJP, Congress look to shine in Bundelkhand region

MP polls: With 2nd list of 85 candidates, Cong announces all but 1 nominee

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs PAK Playing 11, live match time, streaming

Cricket World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya ruled out of India-New Zealand game

India News

Jaishankar discusses domains on cooperation with Singapore's trade minister

RapidX named as Namo Bharat, PM Modi to flag off trains: All details

Economy News

Fuel shortage unlikely but disruption in oil supplies, price hikes possible

India will account for 18% of global growth by 2028, to play key role: IMF

Next Story