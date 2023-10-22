Sikkim CM visits flood-ravaged Chungthang, takes stock of relief effort

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang visited Chungthang on Sunday, where a dam was washed away after flash floods on October 4.

The Chief Minister assessed the extent of destruction caused by the washing away of the Teesta Stage III dam and the flood at the Teesta basin, said officials.

The Chief Minister also took stock of the relief effort there and interacted with the affected families.

The flash floods in the Teesta River on October 4 washed away habitations in Sikkim, the Chungthang Dam, several bridges and parts of National Highway 10, leaving scores of people dead and missing and thousands homeless.

The security forces are still engaged in repairing roads and other connectivity infrastructure that have been damaged in the flood.

Indian Air Force and Indian Army have conducted several relief operations in the state, rescuing people and rebuilding and repairing roads and bridges.

At least 70 people were killed in the flood and many others are still missing.

According to officials, the IAF has been undertaking relief operations using its Cheetah, Chinook, Mi-17 1V and Mi-17 V5 helicopters, complementing the ongoing efforts of the Sikkim government to bring a measure of relief to people affected by the calamity and meet their requirements on priority.

In the IAF relief operations, people from flood-ravaged areas were transported to safer locations, and relief materials were also provided to affected areas.

Earlier, the Sikkim government declared Rs 10,000 each for laborers registered under the building and other construction workers (BOCW) welfare board on Sunday as a relief after the Glacial Lake Outburst Flood across the Teesta River Basin in Gangtok.

Over 8,733 labourers affected by South Lhonak Lake GLOF were handed cheques by Chief Minister Prem Singh Golay at the awareness and distribution of distress relief assistance event in Chintan Bhawan in Gangtok.