Over 1,000 tourists stranded as landslides hit Sikkim, permits suspended

A major landslide has hit North Sikkim’s Munshithang region along the Lachen-Chungthang route, as well as the Lema/Bob area on the same road, following continuous heavy rainfall. The incident has brought traffic to a halt on critical stretches of the highway, leaving over 1,000 tourists stranded.

Visuals from the scene captured relentless rainfall and roads blanketed with debris. Flooded stretches have also trapped several vehicles, making movement nearly impossible.

"A massive landslide has occurred at Munshithang on the Lachen Chungthang road and Lema/Bob on the Lachung Chungthang road. Further, it has been raining continuously in North Sikkim. The road to Chungthang is open, but due to heavy rain, it cannot be accessed at night," said Sonam Dechu Bhutia, Superintendent of Police, Mangan district, while speaking to ANI.

Citing dangerous road conditions, authorities have temporarily stopped issuing new travel permits to North Sikkim. All previously issued permits have been cancelled with immediate effect as a precaution.

"Permits for North Sikkim will not be issued tomorrow, and all the advanced permits issued are deemed cancelled," Bhutia confirmed.

According to police officials, the Sikkim Police’s Permit Cell will refrain from granting any permissions for movement towards northern Sikkim on Friday, in light of ongoing weather and road challenges.

Also Read

Tourists sheltering at Chungthang Gurudwara

As many as 1,000 tourists remain stuck in the affected region. Police said around 200 vehicles carrying tourists are stranded in Chungthang, where many have taken refuge in a local Gurudwara. Chungthang is located nearly 100 km from the state capital Gangtok.

Tour operators have been advised not to send any more tourists to North Sikkim until further notice.

(With agency inputs)