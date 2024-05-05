Home / India News / Singapore-India ties to flourish under incoming PM Wong, says SICCI

Singapore-India ties to flourish under incoming PM Wong, says SICCI

As PM Lee Hsien Loong prepares to hand over (leadership of the city-state) to his successor, Deputy PM Lawrence Wong, we are confident that Singapore-India ties will flourish, said SICCI Chairman

SICCI is also a vital partner of the Singapore government in developing bilateral ties with India and its leaders. (Image: shutter stock)
Press Trust of India Singapore
2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2024 | 7:26 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Singapore's ties with India will continue to flourish under the leadership of the country's incoming Prime Minister Lawrence Wong who will be sworn in on May 15, the Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI) has said.

"As Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong prepares to hand over (leadership of the city-state) to his successor, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, we are confident that Singapore-India ties will continue to flourish, said SICCI Chairman Neil Parekh on Saturday night at the centenary celebrations of the chambers.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"This is all the more so since DPM Lawrence Wong co-chaired the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable, which has set the stage and the tone for long-term ties between our two countries," he said at the SICCI centennial celebration gala dinner.

Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam was the guest of honour at the dinner attended by some 700 business and community leaders from the prosperous Asian financial centre.

SICCI is also a vital partner of the Singapore government in developing bilateral ties with India and its leaders.

SICCI's management gave inputs to fine-tuning the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) before the two countries signed the pact in June 2005.

Parekh elaborated, "An important aspect of the work of the Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI) is to help Singapore businesses and fellow trade associations and chambers of commerce to deepen their ties with India, ever since the 'India fever' caught on during the tenure of then Prime Minister Goh Chok Tong.

The chamber has organised numerous business missions in different states of India.

We have strengthened our ties with the leading business associations in India like the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) and the Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), he said.

In the past two years, the SICCI has been in the thick of jointly organising investment roadshows for the state governments of Tamil Nadu and Gujarat ahead of their Global Investment Summits, in which the chamber took part, Prekh added.

Also Read

EAM Jaishankar meets Singapore PM Lee to further deepen bilateral ties

Australia to restore funding for UNRWA, pledges to increase Gaza aid

India squad for SA: Rohit, Surya, Rahul named Tests, T20, ODI captains

India vs Australia T20s full schedule, squads, match timing, live streaming

India vs Afghanistan T20s full schedule, match timings, live streaming

Air Force convoy attack: Search operation underway in J-K's Poonch

1 IAF soldier killed, 4 injured in terror attack ahead of polls in Poonch

Unicef India appoints actor Kareena Kapoor Khan as National Ambassador

Police issues advisory for traffic near Hanuman Mandir in central Delhi

CJI calls for international collaboration to combat juvenile cybercrimes

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Singapore-IndiaSingaporeIndia Singapore naval exercise

First Published: May 05 2024 | 7:26 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story