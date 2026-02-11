Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / India News / ECI defers publication of Goa SIR's final electoral roll to Feb 21

ECI defers publication of Goa SIR's final electoral roll to Feb 21

While the draft rolls were published on December 16 last year, the final rolls were slated to be published on Saturday

ECI, election commission of india, election commission
Election Commission of India (ECI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 5:58 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

The final electoral rolls of Goa, as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voters' list, will be published on February 21 instead of February 14, the Election Commission (EC) said on Wednesday.

In a letter to the state chief electoral officer, the EC said "... final publication of electoral roll in respect of special intensive revision (SIR) ... shall be done on February 21, 2026 (Saturday)".

It asked the CEO to inform political parties and other stakeholders accordingly.

While the draft rolls were published on December 16 last year, the final rolls were slated to be published on Saturday.

Of the 11.85 lakh electors in the draft rolls, 10.84 were included in the draft list, while another 1.01 lakh were put in the ASD (absent, shifted, dead/duplicate) category.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

AAP's Raghav Chadha pitches 'Right to Recall' to boost voter accountability

SC agrees to list fresh plea against Assam CM over alleged hate speeches

Stipend or salary? Delhi HC verdict costs doctor his EWS seat at Aiims

Meet Ritu Tawde, three-term BJP corporator now Mumbai's 78th mayor

SC to examine challenge to I-T law allowing searches of digital devices

Topics :Election Commission of IndiaGoaElection CommissionBS Reads

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 5:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story