Home / India News / SIT constituted to probe sexual harassment allegation against WFI chief

SIT constituted to probe sexual harassment allegation against WFI chief

The Delhi Police has filed two FIRs, including one under section 10 of POCSO Act against the BJP MP, who has denied all the charges

Press Trust of India New Delhi
SIT constituted to probe sexual harassment allegation against WFI chief

2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2023 | 1:12 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Delhi Police on Friday informed a special court here that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the allegations of sexual harassment levelled by women wrestlers against WFI president Brij Bhushan Singh.

The submission was made before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjeet Singh Jaspal in response to the court's earlier order directing the police to file a stratus report.

Considering the seriousness of the case we have formed a SIT. The SIT will be investigating the case, public prosecutor Atul Srivastava told the court, stating that a status report has been filed in the matter.

He requested that the report must not be shared with anyone considering the nature of the case. The report has been filed by the Delhi Police in a sealed cover.

After the submission, the court posted the matter for further hearing on May 27.

The judge had issues notice to the Delhi Police on a plea moved by the wrestlers seeking monitoring of the investigation and recording of the statement of the alleged victims before the court.

The wrestlers have been demanding the arrest of Singh, accusing him of sexually exploiting several women grapplers, including a minor.

The Delhi Police has filed two FIRs, including one under section 10 of POCSO Act against the BJP MP, who has denied all the charges.

Also Read

DCW asks why wrestling federation chief not asked to quit amid allegations

Waiting for girls' statement to be recorded before DM: Sakshi Malik

Delhi court seeks status report from police on case against WFI chief

Delhi Police seeks report from probe committee investigating WFI chief

Matter will remain biased until Sandeep Singh resigns, says woman coach

Delhi govt moves SC saying Centre not initiating transfer of services secy

'Illegal' promotion of 68 Gujarat lower judicial officers stayed by SC

Mamata's 3-yr diploma in medicine proposal may lead to more pvt institutes

Letter fragments found at Golden Temple blast sites indicating motives

Bengal police asked to complete recruitment process within 3 months

Topics :Sexual harassment caseWFIDelhi Police

First Published: May 12 2023 | 1:27 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story