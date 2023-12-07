Home / India News / Situation grim in parts of Chennai, suburbs after Michaung bring downpour

Situation grim in parts of Chennai, suburbs after Michaung bring downpour

The government said relief activities have been expedited and that efforts to pump out stagnant water were on in different places in the city

Velachery and parts of west Tambaram suffered from waterlogging today as well, even as food packets were air-dropped in the Pallikkaranai area here | File image
Press Trust of India Chennai

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2023 | 1:43 PM IST
Parts of the city and its suburbs in adjoining districts remained water-logged on Thursday, days after Cyclone Michuang brought torrential downpour, paralysing life in the metropolis and its surrounding areas.

Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpet bore the brunt of cyclone Michuang, which crossed the coast in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday, before it brought heavy rains to the said four districts on December 4.

The government said relief activities have been expedited and that efforts to pump out stagnant water were on in different places in the city.

Velachery and parts of west Tambaram suffered from waterlogging today as well, even as food packets were air-dropped in the Pallikkaranai area here.

Manali in north Chennai was among the severely affected areas. Officials said drinking water, 12,000 litres of milk, milk powder, bedsheets and food for about 15,000 people in Manali have been dispatched.

Residents complained of inflated milk prices in many localities.

Chief Minister M K Stalin visited Anakaputhur locality near the city and reviewed the relief work underway. He also distributed food to the affected people.

The opposition hit out at the ruling DMK over the pace of relief work.

AIADMK general secretary and Leader of Opposition, Edappadi K Palaniswami claimed that of the 35,000 key interior roads under the city corporation, 20,000 were still inundated.

In a statement, he questioned the government's assertion of implementing a Rs 4,000 crore storm water drain project in the city and demanded that CM Stalin release a white paper on the matter.

PMK leader and former Union Minister Dr Anbumani Ramadoss said normalcy was yet to return in many parts of the affected districts and urged the government to speed up the work.

Topics :ChennaiCycloneTamil Nadu

First Published: Dec 07 2023 | 1:43 PM IST

