Home / India News / Situation in Manipur's Imphal valley calm but tense, curfew relaxed

Situation in Manipur's Imphal valley calm but tense, curfew relaxed

Authorities relaxed curfew in Imphal East and Imphal West districts from 5am to 11pm to help people buy essential items and medicines

Press Trust of India Imphal
The relaxation, however, shall not apply to "any gathering or large-scale movement of persons or sit-in protests which is unlawful in nature," an official order said | Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2023 | 12:17 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The situation in Manipur's Imphal valley was calm but tense on Friday morning after a night of violent clashes including an attempt to attack the empty ancestral residence of Chief Minister N Biren Singh here.

Authorities relaxed curfew in Imphal East and Imphal West districts from 5am to 11pm to help people buy essential items and medicines.

The relaxation, however, shall not apply to "any gathering or large-scale movement of persons or sit-in protests which is unlawful in nature," an official order said.

A mob tried to attack the CM's empty ancestral house on Thursday night, despite heavy security clampdown and curfew in Imphal valley.

Security forces, however, foiled the attempt after firing several rounds of tear gas shells.

"There was an attempt to attack the chief minister's ancestral house at Heingang locality in Imphal.

Security forces stopped the mob around 100-150 metres away from the house," a police officer said.

The chief minister lives in a separate, well-guarded official residence in the centre of the state's capital.

Several people were injured in clashes between security forces and protesters at different places in the state capital on Thursday night, sources said.

At Hatta Minuthong in Imphal East, a rally demanding justice for the killing of the two students turned violent after security personnel stopped them from advancing further. A number of people were injured in the incident and had to be admitted to a local hospital, sources added.

A house was torched at Checkon in Imphal East by a mob late on Thursday night. Fire personnel later doused the blaze, officials said.

At Wangkhei, Khurai and Kongba in Imphal East district, protesters burnt tyres and blocked roads with iron pipes and boulders to restrict the movement of security forces.

Also Read

Meitei students' murder sparks fresh violence in Imphal: All details here

Curfew relaxation period increased by 1 hour in 2 Manipur districts

Curfew relaxed for 7 hrs in twin districts of Imphal for essential shopping

54 dead in Manipur violence, Imphal peaceful, most shops, markets open

Torch rally in Imphal Valley demands special session of Manipur assembly

Slow climb up: The time it takes the poor to become middle class in India

Karnataka Bandh: Schools closed, flights cancelled, Section 144 imposed

Haryana's bars, hotels, restaurants won't be able to serve Hookah anymore

PM Modi calls for cleanliness drive on Oct 1 ahead of Gandhi Jayanti

Senior BJP leaders scrambling to avoid fighting: Congress ahead of MP polls

Topics :ManipurImphalviolenceCurfew

First Published: Sep 29 2023 | 12:17 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Air India completes acquisition of its 1st A350 aircraft through GIFT City

Jalan Kalrock Consortium infuses Rs 100 crore in cash-strapped Jet Airways

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 September 29 schedule: India event timings, streaming

Asian games LIVE updates Day 5: India win 2 Gold, 3 Silver; Medal tally 31

India News

Punjab farmers continue three-day 'rail roko' agitation over MSP demand

War in Ukraine pushes India to obtain more self-propelled guns to arsenal

Economy News

Adani partnership remains steadfast: IHC on Adani units' stake sale

Sugar market eyes restrictions from India after lower monsoon rains

Next Story