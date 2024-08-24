SJTA urges ASI for inspection, repair of Lord Jagannath's Ratna Bhandar

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) on Saturday wrote a letter to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to start the inspection work of the 'Ratna Bhandar' of the 12th-century shrine in Puri before undertaking repair and renovation of the Lord's treasury. The SJTA Chief Administrator, Arabinda Padhee in a letter to the ASI DG urged the central agency to take over the Ratna Bhandar and initiate scanning and geo-physical investigation using latest technology, conservation, repair and restoration of inner and outer chambers of the treasury of Lord Jagannath's temple in Puri. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

With both the inner and outer chambers of the treasury empty, the SJTA feels that the inspection works are required amid apprehensions about the presence of some secret tunnels or chambers inside the Ratna Bhandar.

The SJTA has also urged ASI to conduct the necessary inspection work through IIT or CBRI-like institutions that have expertise while ensuring no adverse impact on the 12th-century shrine. Once the necessary survey and inspection works are completed, the process for the repair works will begin, the SJTA mentioned in the letter.

On Friday, all the seven empty iron chests and almirahs were shifted from the Ratna Bhandar to a room near Niladri Vihar museum located on the premises of the 12th-century shrine.

Jewellery and other precious items stored in those containers were shifted to temporary strong rooms inside the temple in two phases in July when the Ratna Bhandar was reopened after 46 years for an inventory of valuables and the repair of its structure.

More From This Section

The empty iron chests along with iron and wooden almirahs were shifted in the presence of Justice Biswanath Rath, chairman of an empowered committee and other members of the panel.

The entire proceedings were videographed, Padhee said, after completion of shifting of the empty chests and almirahs, both the inner and outer chambers of the treasury were sealed. Similarly, the room where those containers were stored was also locked and sealed, Padhee said.