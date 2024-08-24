Here are the key highlights from PM Modi's meeting with Zelensky in Ukraine

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi embarked on a visit to war-torn Ukraine on Friday, becoming the first Indian PM to visit the country since its independence in 1991.

Amid escalating global tensions and an ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Modi’s visit signalled India’s evolving role on the world stage, as various international media outlets highlighted. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The trip saw the signing of key agreements and the delivery of critical humanitarian aid. PM Modi also highlighted India’s commitment to peace, balanced diplomacy, and global cooperation.

Here are the key highlights of PM Modi’s visit to the war-torn Ukraine:

Signing of agreements between India and Ukraine

PM Modi and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy finalised multiple agreements during their meeting, which covered areas such as agriculture, food industry, medical product regulation, and cultural cooperation.

Amid war sirens, Modi arrived in Kyiv on a special train from Poland. He was greeted by Ukraine’s First Deputy Prime Minister.

During his meeting with President Zelenskyy, Modi emphasised India’s firm stance on peace regarding the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia. He stated that India had not been neutral from the start and had chosen to stand firmly for peace.

The Indian Prime Minister also paid tribute to the children who have lost their lives in the Russia-Ukraine war. He silently offered prayers and placed a doll at a memorial, alongside President Zelenskyy, who laid a teddy bear at the site.

India gives emergency aid ‘BHISHM’ cubes to Ukraine

One of the significant highlights of Modi's visit to Ukraine was the presentation of BHISHM cubes—part of the Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog Hita and Maitri (BHISHM)—which have been designed to provide trauma care. These cubes, developed under Project Aarogya Maitri, were officially handed over to Ukraine by India. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar confirmed that ten BHISHM cubes, which contain 22 tonnes of medical support equipment and ten generator sets, were handed over.

India’s energy purchase from Russia under scanner

India’s recent energy purchases from Russia were also a point of discussion. Jaishankar mentioned that Modi had explained to the Ukrainian side that the tight energy market, resulting from sanctions on several producers, necessitated reasonable and stable pricing for the benefit of the global economy.

Modi also highlighted Mahatma Gandhi’s message of peace during his visit, paying homage to a statue of Gandhi in Kyiv’s 'Oasis of Peace' park. On social media, Modi reflected on the universal relevance of Gandhi's ideals, expressing hope that people continue to follow his path.

Global coverage of PM Modi’s visit to Ukraine

Global media extensively covered Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Ukraine, reflecting on its broader implications. Reuters observed that Modi's visit to Kyiv resembled his recent trip to Moscow, where he advocated for peace and displayed a cordial relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

This approach reportedly caused some discontent in Ukraine, especially after a Russian missile hit a children's hospital there on the same day as Modi’s meeting with Putin.





The Associated Press suggested that Modi’s visit could be seen as an attempt to adopt a more balanced position after perceptions of a pro-Russia tilt. Analysts cited by the agency indicated that this visit might signal the beginning of a more nuanced dialogue between India, Ukraine, and Europe. The BBC noted that one of Modi’s first stops in Ukraine was at the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in World War II, where he viewed an exhibition commemorating the 570 Ukrainian children who have reportedly died since Russia's invasion. On social media, Modi expressed his deep sadness over the loss of these young lives, writing that conflicts are particularly devastating for children and extending his condolences to the affected families. He also placed teddy bears at a memorial and observed a moment of silence.

Ukrainian analyst Yurii Bohdanov, quoted by AP, remarked that while establishing strong relations with India would be a long and difficult process, India's support for Ukraine’s peace strategy could boost Kyiv’s chances of gaining wider international backing, particularly among countries in the Global South, where India is viewed as a key player alongside China.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, as quoted by The New York Times, described Modi’s visit as a significant diplomatic success for Ukraine. Kuleba underscored that Ukraine is keen to demonstrate balanced and respectful relationships with neutral countries, even amid the ongoing conflict. While Ukraine is not seeking India’s mediation in potential peace talks, maintaining a dialogue with India is seen as vital.