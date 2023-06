The Raman-I engine underwent a test fire at the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre of the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro). Skyroot Aerospace successfully conducted the flight qualification test of the Raman-I engine, intended for roll attitude control in the Vikram-I rocket.



Skyroot Aerospace, a start-up based in Telangana, made history by becoming the first Indian private company to launch a rocket with Vikram-S. The indigenous Vikram-S was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota, marking India's entry into commercial space exploration. The Raman-I engine will be employed for roll attitude control, which helps in managing the rocket's rotation and orientation.