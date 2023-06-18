Home / India News / Kerala CM to inaugurate KSUM's first Infinity Centre in Dubai today

Kerala CM to inaugurate KSUM's first Infinity Centre in Dubai today

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the first Infinity Centre of Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) in Dubai on Sunday, rolling out his government's ambitious programme

Press Trust of India Kochi
Kerala CM to inaugurate KSUM's first Infinity Centre in Dubai today

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2023 | 4:04 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the first Infinity Centre of Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) in Dubai on Sunday, rolling out his government's ambitious programme of setting up one-stop destinations across the world to strengthen the state's ecosystem for nascent companies.

Vijayan, who is on a tour to US and Cuba, will arrive in Dubai to take part in the event.

Chief Secretary V P Joy will chair the ceremony at Taj, Burj Khalifa, a KSUM release said, adding that the event will mark the start of a series of such launch pads for Kerala's startups to explore foreign markets by enabling non-resident Indians to help become entrepreneurs in association with KSUM.

"The idea of Infinity Centres comes in the context of NRIs totalling 3.2 crore, topping India in the global list of hosting the largest number of migrant citizens," the release said.

"Adding about $78 billion in remittance to the Indian economy, they play a huge role in the development of India. Considering this, KSUM conceived the Startup Infinity as an initiative to help the NRI community set up business in Kerala and tap into their vast amount of resources to support nascent companies," it said.

Ambassador to UAE, Sunjay Sudhir, State IT and Electronics Secretary Dr Rathan U Kelkar, KSUM Chief Executive Officer Anoop Ambika, Consul General of India (Dubai) Dr Aman Puri, Lulu Group International CMD M A Yusaf Ali, Aster DM HealthCare MD Azad Moopen, IBS Executive Chairman V K Mathews and Norka Roots Vice Chairman P Sreeramakrishnan will take part in the event.

The Startup Infinity programme aims to unite the NRI population and encourage them to launch their own businesses both abroad and in Kerala.

It said the launch pad will act as a global desk in select countries where the NRI community can engage, co-create and set up businesses either in their resident country or in India.

KSUM, in its bid to institutionalise the success of these foreign delegations, plans to start the Infinity Centres across the world on a pilot basis.

Initiated with the objective of helping Kerala-based startups explore the overseas market, the Infinity Centres seek to make Kerala a key point of access for overseas startups to explore the Indian market, it added.

KSUM is the nodal agency of the Kerala government for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the state.

Also Read

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan calls on Centre to set up AIIMS in Kozhikode

Vijayan meets envoys of UAE, Vietnam at Kerala House in Delhi

Vijayan to go slow on case against 7 Oppn MLAs for Assembly fiasco: Rpt

Fuel price hike comes into effect, UDF observes 'black day' in Kerala

Sharing dais with Kerala CM Vijayan in US to cost $50,000: Reports

UP govt signs MoU with Khan Academy to improve Maths skill of students

Two earthquakes of mild intensity hit J&K's Doda, no damage reported

IMD issues heatwave to severe heatwave warning for several states/UTs

'Savarkar was social reformer, unfortunate that chapter on him dropped'

Spare parts, missiles, drones, aircraft to be manufactured in UP: Singh

Topics :Pinarayi VijayanKeralaKerala government

First Published: Jun 18 2023 | 4:25 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story