Himachal rains: NH-5 blocked in Shimla, Kinnaur following landslides

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2023 | 9:49 AM IST
Stretches of National Highway-5, at Broni Nallah and Khaneri in the Shimla district and Kaksthal in the Kinnaur district, were blocked owing to landslides after heavy showers in Himachal Pradesh, officials said on Friday.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) shared images of the blocked stretches of the highway in two Himachal districts.

Earlier, on Wednesday, heavy showers in the Shimla district blocked the National Highway in the Jeori and Broni Nallah areas near Jhakri.

On Tuesday, several houses were damaged after a cloudburst in Kullu's Panchnala.

Deputy Commissioner, Kullu, Ashutosh Garg said a total of five houses were completely damaged in the cloudburst.

"Five houses were completely damaged and 15 partially damaged in the cloudburst. The Bhuntar-Gadsa Maniyar road was also damaged. Two bridges were also swept away in the cloudburst," he said.

Earlier, National Highway-5 had been blocked at three places in Shimla and Kinnaur districts following landslides in the region.

According to NHAI, the National Highway-5 was blocked due to landslides at Nog Kenchi near Kumarsain, Broni Nallah near Jhakri Village in Shimla district, and near Nigulsari Village in the Kinnaur district.

Earlier, on Sunday, the Himachal Pradesh Traffic, Tourist and Railways Police took to Twitter to share updates about roadblocks in the Shimla district.

"NH 705 Theog-Hatkoti road closed at Bagra due to landslide, Kotkhai-Baghi road closed due to landslide, Fagu-Kot darbar road closed due to landslide," tweeted HP Traffic, Tourist and Railways Police.

On June 22, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert, predicting heavy rainfall in eight districts of Himachal Pradesh.

First Published: Jul 28 2023 | 9:49 AM IST

