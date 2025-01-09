L&T chairman asks employees to work 90 hours a week, company backs him

After inviting sharp criticism for its chairman SN Subrahmanyan's idea of a 90-hour workweek, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) defended his remarks saying that 'extraordinary outcomes require extraordinary efforts'. 'We believe this is India’s decade, a time demanding collective dedication and effort to drive progress and realize our shared vision of becoming a developed nation. The Chairman’s remarks reflect this larger ambition,' the company said in a statement.

'At L&T, nation-building is at the core of our mandate. For over eight decades, we have been shaping India's infrastructure, industries, and technological capabilities. We remain committed to fostering a culture where passion, purpose, and performance drive us forward,' the company added.

'How long can you stare at your wife?'

During the employee interaction, a video of which later got viral, L&T chairman SN Subrahmanyan asked his employees to work for 90 hours a week, and even on Sunday. "If I can make you work on Sundays, I will be happier. Because I work on Sunday also," he said.

"What do you do sitting at home? How long can you stare at your wife, how long can the wife stare at the husband? Come on get to the office and start working, he said.

He further said that China could soon overtake USA, as Chinese workers put in 90 hours a week, but Americans work only 50 hours.

A step ahead

Subrahmanyan's '90-hour workweek' formula is one step ahead of Infosys founder Narayana Murthy's suggestion of working 70-hours a week. Murthy has continuously defended his position saying, "We have to work hard and work towards making India number one."

Murthy had also said that he was “disappointed” with India's shift from a six-day workweek to a five-day workweek in 1986.

Sharp criticism

Subrahmanyan's remark invited sharp criticism from people on social media. Drawing parallel with his 'How long can you stare at your wife?', a user wrote, "How long can employees stare at screens and fata** managers?"

Another user criticised Subrahmanyan for his sexist thinking. "Very irresponsible use of words by L&T chairman... to make statements like how long will you stare at your wife shows not only anti family culture but is derogatory to personal choices."

Meanwhile Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone also joined the issue, criticising the L&T chairman for ignoring mental health. "Shocking to see people in such senior positions make such statements. #mentalhealthmatters, " she wrote on her Instagram story.