Celebrities, leaders blast L&T over chairman's 'work on Sundays' remark

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) chairman SN Subrahmanyan’s recent remarks asking employees to work even on Sundays have sparked widespread criticism, reigniting a national conversation on work-life balance and mental health. The comments, dismissed by many as tone-deaf, have drawn sharp responses from celebrities, business leaders, and the public alike.

The controversial statement

During a recent interaction with employees, Subrahmanyan expressed regret over not being able to make them work on Sundays. His now-viral comment — “How long can you stare at your wife? Come on, get to the office and start working”— was met with widespread outrage. Netizens labelled his remarks as ‘misogynistic’ and dismissive of employees’ mental health needs.

Deepika Padukone leads celebrity backlash

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone was among the first to react, sharing her disapproval on Instagram. She called the statement “shocking” and added the hashtag #MentalHealthMatters. Even L&T’s subsequent clarification failed to pacify her, as she wrote, “And they just made it worse…”

L&T defends its stance

In its defence, L&T issued a statement emphasising its commitment to ‘nation-building’ and described Subrahmanyan’s remarks as reflective of their vision to achieve extraordinary outcomes. “This is India’s decade, demanding collective dedication and effort to drive progress,” read the statement. However, the clarification has done little to stem the backlash.

Prominent voices join the debate

Former badminton champion Jwala Gutta blasted Subrahmanyan’s comments, calling them “misogynistic” and “disappointing”. She said, “It’s sad that educated people in powerful positions fail to take mental health seriously.”

Business leader Harsh Goenka also took a stand against the idea of extended work weeks, mocking the concept of renaming Sunday as ‘Sun-duty’. He warned against burnout, stressing that work-life balance is “essential, not optional”.

Larger debate on work culture

The controversy has reignited discussions about overwork in India, a country where extended work hours are often romanticised. The debate first gained traction in 2023 when Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy advocated for a 70-hour work week, drawing comparisons to post-World War recovery in Japan and Germany. Similarly, tech billionaire Elon Musk has been vocal about his belief in 80–100-hour work weeks as a pathway to success.

The push for longer hours has drawn criticism, with experts linking overwork to mental health issues like depression, burnout, and even premature death. Recent cases, such as the death of a young Ernst & Young employee, highlight the dangers of overwork in a high-pressure environment.

Divided opinions in the business world

Entrepreneurs and leaders remain divided on the issue. Shark Tank’s Anupam Mittal supports long hours early in one’s career, while his co-judge Namita Thapar dismissed such expectations as unfair to salaried employees, calling it “a crock of bullsh*t.”

Others, like AI startup Greptile’s CEO Daksh Gupta, have faced backlash for enforcing 14-hour workdays, reinforcing concerns about toxic work cultures.

Need for a balanced approach

As India grapples with the evolving dynamics of workplace culture, this controversy highlights the urgent need for a balanced approach. A 2023 report by the International Labour Organization (ILO) revealed that South Asia has some of the longest working hours globally. While states like Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have faced protests over attempts to extend work shifts, the debate over long hours continues unabated.