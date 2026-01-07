Snow clearance ops in full swing in Poonch, traffic remains suspended

Snow clearance operations are underway on the Mughal Road in Poonch district, with the Border Roads Organisation working on a war footing to reopen the strategic stretch following fresh snowfall.

Officials said that 79 RCC of the BRO is carrying out snow clearance to restore connectivity on the Mughal Road up to Peer Ki Gali, located at an altitude of around 13,000 feet. The road remains closed due to fresh snowfall and slippery conditions.

Traffic has remained suspended on the Shopian-Poonch axis since December 31, including the Poonch-Kashmir route via Shopian, due to continuous snowfall and unsafe road conditions.

Earlier this month, Poonch received heavy snowfall, which disrupted normal movement across the region. Authorities said that heavy machinery has been deployed to clear snow and reopen the road at the earliest. Efforts are being made to ensure the road is reopened once weather conditions improve and the surface becomes safe for vehicular movement.

Despite the adverse weather, officials said the BRO is making sustained efforts to keep the Mughal Road operational, given its strategic importance and role in connecting the twin regions of Kashmir and Jammu. Meanwhile, authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have also stepped up security and safety measures across tourist locations amid increased footfall during the winter season. On January 1, security around Dal Lake in Srinagar was tightened to ensure the safety of residents and tourists celebrating the New Year. Police and local administration deployed additional personnel, set up security checkpoints, increased patrolling, and enhanced CCTV surveillance to monitor crowd movement and prevent any untoward incidents.

In Bhaderwah, fresh snowfall in Doda district has attracted a surge of tourists, prompting authorities to tighten security at major tourist spots. The snow-covered landscape has emerged as a major attraction for visitors from across the country. Officials said arrangements have been made to ensure the safety and comfort of tourists amid the cold wave and snowfall. Despite harsh weather conditions, tourism has not been affected, with many visitors drawn to the region's winter scenery. A tourist visiting Bhaderwah, Dharmendra Sharma, a resident of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, praised the arrangements made by the Indian Army for ensuring safety during the snowfall.