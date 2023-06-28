Home / India News / Soaring tomato prices burn a hole in common man's pocket due to low supply

Soaring tomato prices burn a hole in common man's pocket due to low supply

The sky-rocketing price of tomatoes in Uttar Pradesh is forcing the common people to cut down on their daily food menu

ANI
On Wednesday, the price of tomato was between Rs 90-100 a kg in Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2023 | 11:37 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Tomato prices are burning a hole in common people's pockets with the vegetable being sold at Rs 80-100 per kg in some cities.

On Wednesday, the price of tomato was between Rs 90-100 a kg in Delhi.

"In wholesale, we are getting tomatoes for Rs 60-80 kg. In retail people will get it for Rs 90-100. The rates have gone up in the last 10-15 days due to rains," says Deepak, a tomato seller in Delhi.

The reason behind this is the dip in supply due to heatwaves in tomato-growing areas and heavy rain.

Meanwhile, the sky-rocketing price of tomatoes in Uttar Pradesh is forcing the common people to cut down on their daily food menu.

A vendor said, "'Tomatoes have reached Rs 100 a kg. Those who need 1 kg are buying 250 grams. Tomatoes have become costlier in the last 4-5 days. This is affecting people's pockets a lot."

Tomato prices have recently shot up in the markets across the country from Rs 10-20 per kg to a price of Rs 80-100 per kg. The reason behind this is the dip in supply due to heatwaves in tomato-growing areas and heavy rain.

Ajay Kedia, a Mumbai-based commodity market expert and head of Kedia Advisory said, "This year, for a variety of reasons, fewer tomatoes were sown than in prior years. As the price of beans surged last year, many farmers switched to growing beans this year. However, a lack of monsoon rains has caused the crops to dry out and wilt. The limited supply of vegetables, particularly tomatoes are due to crop damage caused by heavy rainfall and extreme heat."

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Mohammad Raju, a resident of Delhi said, "Tomato is being sold at a price of Rs 80 per kg. The rate has suddenly shot up in the past two-three days."

Tomato prices have also skyrocketed in the southern state of Karnataka and its capital city Bengaluru as incessant rains have damaged the crop and made transportation difficult.

The price of tomatoes touched Rs 100 per kg in a market in Bengaluru and traders said that due to heavy rain, the crops have been damaged.

According to the database maintained by the Price Monitoring Division under the Department of Consumer Affairs, per kilo tomato on an average rose from Rs 25 to Rs 41 in retail markets. Maximum prices of tomatoes in retail markets were in the range between Rs 80-113.

The rates of staple vegetables were in tune with the rise in their prices in wholesale markets, which jumped about 60-70 per cent on average in June.

Also Read

Tomato prices soar across country due to supply dip, cost Rs 80-100 per kg

NIA raids several places in Bihar as part of crackdown on govt-banned PFI

Tomato and ginger prices shoot up as rainfall dwindles crop supply

Tomato prices at Mother Dairy's Safal stores doubled to nearly Rs 80 per kg

Spike in tomato prices temporary, it will cool down: Govt official

Delhi L-G writes to CM Kejriwal asking for swearing-in of new DERC chairman

PM Modi congratulates athletes for winning 202 medals at Special Olympics

Odisha CM Patnaik urges FM Sitharaman to withdraw 18% GST on Kendu leaves

Assam floods affect preparations for Eid al-Adha celebration in Barpeta

J-K conducts trial run to check security preparedness for Amarnath Yatra

Topics :InflationtomatoTomato priceTomato prices go upVegetables

First Published: Jun 28 2023 | 11:37 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story