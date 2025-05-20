MP police set up SIT to probe minister's remarks against Col Qureshi

The Madhya Pradesh police set up a three-member special investigation team (SIT) has been constituted by to investigate Minister Vijay Shah’s remarks against Col Sofiya Qureshi.

The SIT has been set up in compliance with a Supreme Court order and comprises Inspector General of Police Pramod Verma, Deputy Inspector General Kalyan Chakravarty, and Superintendent of Police Vahini Singh, news agency PTI reported, citing an official.

On Monday, the apex court rebuked the minister for his “crass” remarks against Col Qureshi and ordered the constitution of an SIT to probe the FIR against him. The court said, “The entire nation was in shame due to the comments... We saw your videos; you were on the verge of using very filthy language, but somehow better sense prevailed, or you did not find suitable words. You should be ashamed. The entire country is proud of our Army, and you made this statement.”

Vijay Shah controversy

The minister found himself embroiled in a controversy after a video of him was widely circulated, allegedly showing him making objectionable remarks against Col Qureshi, who gained prominence after media briefings on ‘Operation Sindoor’.

Shah said, “Jinhone humari betiyon ke sindoor ujade the... humne unhiki behen bhej kar ke unki aisi ki taisi karwayi (those who wiped sindoor (vermilion) off our daughters’ forehead... we sent their sister to teach them a lesson).”

His remarks came a few days after the Indian armed forces carried out coordinated missile strikes on terrorist infrastructure at nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under the code name ‘Operation Sindoor’. The strikes were carried out in the early hours of May 7 and were in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists.

Court rebukes minister

Following the controversy and widespread condemnation, the minister said his words were being misinterpreted. The Madhya Pradesh High Court chided the minister for passing “scurrilous” remarks and using “language of the gutters”. The high court also ordered the police to file an FIR against Shah on charges of “promoting enmity and hatred”.

After being rebuked, he issued an apology and said he respects Col Qureshi more than his sister.

[With PTI inputs]