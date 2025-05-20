Bengaluru on yellow alert as rain, thunderstorms set to continue today

Bengaluru remains on the edge as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert forecast for Tuesday, May 20. The warning comes after torrential pre-monsoon showers disrupted life across the city over the weekend.

A partly cloudy sky with strong winds and intense downpours is expected. Temperatures are likely to range between 20 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius. The heavy rainfall alert for Karnataka has been extended through Sunday, May 25—three days beyond the earlier forecast.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah confirmed that the city received 104 mm of rainfall—well above expectations. The rain-related death toll in the state has risen to 5, according to PTI report.

Cyclonic system intensifying rainfall

The persistent downpour is being driven by an upper-air cyclonic circulation over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. A trough extending from Telangana to north Tamil Nadu is pulling in moisture, intensifying rainfall across southern India.

A yellow alert was initially issued for 23 districts, forecasting thunderstorms with lightning and winds of 50–60 kmph. Authorities have urged residents to avoid non-essential travel and remain indoors during severe spells.

Flooding hits homes, tech parks, transport

On May 18, Bengaluru recorded one of the heaviest rainfall of this year. The downpour caused waterlogging and flash floods in several areas. Low-lying neighbourhoods were among the worst hit, with Sai Layout submerged under four to five feet of water.

More than 500 homes were inundated, 20 lakes neared overflow levels, and multiple underpasses were closed.

Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus services were suspended in many areas. Entry points of Manyata Tech Park, which houses firms like IBM and Nokia, were submerged under two feet of water on Monday.

Other severely impacted zones included Yelahanka, Silk Board, and Rajarajeshwari Nagar.

Civic body, ministers respond to crisis

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) was working to clear blocked drains caused by leaves, plastic, and debris.

“BBMP is actively addressing the waterlogging. The main issue is clogged drains at several locations,” Parameshwara told news agency ANI.

CM, Deputy CM to inspect flood-hit areas

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar will lead a city-wide inspection on May 21.

“It rained heavily yesterday, exceeding expectations with 104 mm recorded. On May 21, DK Shivakumar and I, along with all Bengaluru MLAs, will inspect the city. Unfortunately, one person died due to a wall collapse. We will provide ₹5 lakh compensation to the family,” the CM said.