Solar Eclipse 2023: Will 'Ring of Fire' be visible from India? Know details

If astronomical activities thrill you, then there is great news for all the skywatchers as an interesting celestial event is going to take place on October 14, 2023. The event is also called the 'Ring of Fire', which is an annular Solar Eclipse. The celestial event is called the 'Ring of Fire' because of the distinctive shape of the Sun that causes the moon to block it partially.

Most Americans can witness this Annular Solar Eclipse event for the first time since 2012 which will take place on October 14, 2023.

How does a Solar Eclipse occur? A solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between the earth and the sun. This prevents sunlight from reaching on earth and forms a black shadow. Although the size of the moon is way smaller than the earth, it places itself in a perfect place between the sun and the earth that stops sunlight from reaching earth.

What is an Annular Solar Eclipse? A Ring of fire, which is an annular solar eclipse, happens when the moon passes between the sun and the earth, while it is at the farthest point from the earth, and it covers the sun completely, and the sun forms a ring around it. However, it is not safe to look into the sun directly during the Annular Solar Eclipse without using any eye protection which is designed for solar viewing. What is the date and time of the Annular Solar Eclipse? The Annual Solar Eclipse will occur on October 14, 2023. According to NASA, the Annular Solar Eclipse will begin at one location and will end at another. The Ring of Fire solar eclipse will begin in Oregon at 9:13 am (PDT) and end in Texas at 12:03 pm (CDT).