Soren inaugurates, lays foundation stone for projects worth Rs 800 cr

Press Trust of India Giridih (Jharkhand)
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 188 projects worth a total of Rs 800 crore.

He also distributed agricultural assets to beneficiaries of various government schemes.

Addressing a public meeting at Dumri in Giridih district, Soren asserted that his government was committed to uplifting the poor and steps were taken to ensure that the benefits of various government schemes reach villagers at their doorsteps.

Soren inaugurated 28 projects worth Rs 68.21 crore, and laid the foundation stone for 160 projects worth 725.59 crore.

He announced that a school on the lines of the renowned Netarhat residential school will be opened in Dumri to provide quality education to children.

Soren claimed that education provided at government schools in the state is now at par with private institutions, and cited the example of 80 government schools being declared as 'schools of excellence' to buttress his point.

The CM said steps have been taken to provide employment to labourers in Jharkhand as many workers migrated to other states in search of livelihood.

He said the government provides pensions to all widows and persons with disabilities, and is working to provide pension to all people aged above 60.

