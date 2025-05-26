Sourav Ganguly's brother, sister-in-law rescued after boat capsizes in Puri

A holiday at Puri beach in Odisha turned into a nightmare for cricketer Sourav Ganguly ’s brother, Snehasish Ganguly, and his wife, Arpita, when their speedboat capsized in the sea on Sunday, May 25.

The incident occurred opposite a hotel near the lighthouse, OTV reported.

According to Arpita, the boat capsized because the sea was already rough and the boat was carrying fewer people than its capacity.

“The sea was already very rough. There was a capacity of 10 people on the boat, but due to the greed for money, they allowed only three to four people on board. This was the last boat to go into the sea for the day. We had raised concerns over going into the sea, but the operators told us that it is fine,” she said, as quoted by NDTV.

Arpita added that once they were in the water, a huge wave overturned the boat.

“If the lifeguards had not come, we would not have been saved. I’m still in trauma… never faced something like this. If there were more people on the boat, maybe it would not have flipped,” she said.

Arpita also called for stricter oversight of operators running such boats and a ban on water sports at Puri beach.

"Puri beach is extremely rough," she said. "Once I return to Kolkata, I plan to write to the Superintendent of Police and the Chief Minister, urging them to put an end to these water-based activities."

Heavy rainfall expected in Odisha

Heavy rain showers are expected in the state because a low-pressure area is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal. However, no cyclone forecast has been made yet.