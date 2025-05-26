Country has progressed in every sector, says PM Modi in Gujarat's Dahod

Highlighting the country's growth over the past decade, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated on Monday that India has advanced in every sector during his tenure.

Speaking at a public rally in Gujarat's Dahod, PM Modi recalled that he took the oath as the country's Prime Minister on the same date in 2014.

"Today is May 26. On the same date in 2014, I took the oath as the Prime Minister for the first time... First, the people of Gujarat blessed me, then crores of Indians blessed me," he said.

Prime Minister said that he have dedicated day and night to serving the people of the nation.

"All of you in Gujarat have given me abundant blessings, and later, millions of people across the country have also not held back in giving me their blessings. With the strength of your blessings, I have been dedicated day and night to serving the people of the nation," he said.

"In these years, the country has taken decisions that were unimaginable and unprecedented. In these years, the country has broken chains that were decades old. The country has progressed in every sector," said PM Modi, adding that the country has come out of the darkness of despair and is hoisting the tricolour in the light of confidence. "Today we 140 crore Indians are together working hard to make our country a developed India," the Prime Minister said.

Stressing the growth of the manufacturing sector in the country, PM Modi said, "Whatever is needed for the progress of the country, we should manufacture it in India itself; this is the demand of today's time. Today India is moving ahead at a rapid pace in the world of manufacturing. Be it the production of goods needed by the country or the export of goods made in our country to different countries of the world, the export is continuously increasing."

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel felicitated PM Modi with an idol of Birsa Munda. PM Modi was also felicitated with various gifts handcrafted by local women.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone and inaugurated multiple developmental projects worth over Rs 24,000 crore here. The projects include rail projects and various projects of the Government of Gujarat.

PM Modi inaugurated a Locomotive Manufacturing plant of the Indian Railways in Dahod, which will produce electric locomotives of 9000 HP for domestic purposes and for export. The locomotives will help in increasing the freight loading capacity of Indian Railways.

He also flagged off the first electric locomotive manufactured from the plant.

The Prime Minister is on a two-day visit to Gujarat from today.