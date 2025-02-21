Sourav Ganguly's car meets with road accident, ex-cricketer escapes unhurt

Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly's car was involved in a minor accident on the Durgapur Expressway while he was travelling to Burdwan for an event. Ganguly escaped unscathed, and no injuries were reported. He went on to attend the scheduled function without any disruptions.

The incident occurred when a truck suddenly moved into the path of Ganguly’s convoy, prompting the vehicles to brake abruptly. Ganguly’s car managed to stop in time, and a major accident was averted.

Ganguly went on with his schedule Despite the accident, Sourav Ganguly proceeded with his scheduled visit to Burdwan University's Golapbagh campus, where he interacted with students and answered their questions. He later visited the university’s Mohun Bagan ground before heading to Radharani Stadium, where the Burdwan Sports Association honoured him, according to a report in The Hindustan Times. Although two vehicles behind him were involved in a minor collision, Ganguly’s car remained undamaged, and he did not sustain any injuries.

Expressing his gratitude, Ganguly said, "I am overwhelmed. It feels wonderful to be in Burdwan, and I truly appreciate the invitation. The Burdwan Sports Association had been requesting my visit for a long time. The Cricket Association of Bengal has collaborated with Burdwan’s sports community for 50 years, and many talented players have emerged from this region. We must continue scouting talent from the district in the future."

Ganguly, who made his ODI debut in 1992, was eventually made the team captain. As captain, his notable achievements include leading India to the 2003 ODI World Cup final and securing victory in the 2002 NatWest Trophy final.