Southern dams fill as heavy rains lash TN; Chennai sees continued downpour

Moderate to heavy rains were expected in areas along the Western Ghats and southern districts, while coastal regions, including Chennai, will continue to receive moderate showers

According to the weather office, the Northeast Monsoon set in over Tamil Nadu on October 16 (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2025 | 11:43 AM IST
Heavy rain lashed many parts of Tamil Nadu, with the southern districts experiencing intense showers on Saturday as the rainfall activity gained momentum following the onset of Northeast Monsoon.

The reservoirs in the south received copious inflows while in Chennai, the moderate to heavy rain since October 17, caused sudden inundation in certain places.

According to the weather office, the Northeast Monsoon set in over Tamil Nadu on October 16. Moderate to heavy rains were expected in areas along the Western Ghats and southern districts, while coastal regions, including Chennai, will continue to receive moderate showers, it said.

The upper air cyclonic circulation over the Southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep area persisted over the same region and under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over Southeast Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area. As a result, Tamil Nadu is likely to experience moderate to heavy rain till October 22.

Rain pounded Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Tuticorin, and Virudhunagar districts in the south, while Kancheepuram, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Tiruvannamalai and Ranipet districts in the north too received sharp showers.

Topics :Tamil NaduRainfallIndian monsoonDamsheavy rains

First Published: Oct 18 2025 | 11:43 AM IST

