Ayodhya gears up for Deepotsav 2025: Sarayu Ghats to glow with 2.8 mn lamps

Ayodhya is readying itself for this year's Deepotsav, with 2.8 million lamps set to illuminate 56 ghats, creating a spectacular visual along the Sarayu River, as per an official statement.

Approximately 33,000 volunteers, including students, teachers, and residents, are working tirelessly to decorate the ghats.

A major attraction this year will be a 32-foot-tall Pushpak Viman at Ram Ki Paidi, showcasing scenes from the Ramayana and giving visitors a vivid experience of the epic.

Authorities have implemented strict measures. Volunteers are provided ID cards and special T-shirts, and access to the ghats is only allowed with proper identification. Food safety teams are also actively monitoring the festival areas.

The festival promises to offer a remarkable blend of culture and devotion, attracting both locals and tourists to witness Ayodhya in its festive glory. Meanwhile, locals and saints here in Ayodhya are encouraging everyone to adopt Swadeshi goods this Diwali festival. Speaking to ANI, Mahamandaleshwar Vishnu Das Ji Maharaj said the morning rituals began with lamps and mantras, as devotees prepared for Diwali in Ayodhya. "We performed puja in the Bhamaro following Swasti mantras and sacred rules. First, we placed a lamp for Lord Ram, followed by one for the Saryu, considered the elder sister of Ram in the scriptures. Lamps were also placed for Hanuman Ji, Mata Adi Shakti Maa Bhagwati Sita Ji, and the entire Ram Darbar. This marks the beginning of lamp laying on the banks of the Saryu, heralding a historic Diwali celebration in Ayodhya," Mahamandaleshwar said.