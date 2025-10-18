Home / India News / Ayodhya gears up for Deepotsav 2025: Sarayu Ghats to glow with 2.8 mn lamps

A major attraction this year will be a 32-foot-tall Pushpak Viman at Ram Ki Paidi, showcasing scenes from the Ramayana and giving visitors a vivid experience of the epic

Ayodhya sets two Guinness World Records on Wednesday with over 25 lakh diyas lit and 1,121 people performing aarti (Photo: PTI)
The festival promises to offer a remarkable blend of culture and devotion, attracting both locals and tourists to witness Ayodhya in its festive glory
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2025 | 7:48 AM IST
Ayodhya is readying itself for this year's Deepotsav, with 2.8 million lamps set to illuminate 56 ghats, creating a spectacular visual along the Sarayu River, as per an official statement.

Approximately 33,000 volunteers, including students, teachers, and residents, are working tirelessly to decorate the ghats.

A major attraction this year will be a 32-foot-tall Pushpak Viman at Ram Ki Paidi, showcasing scenes from the Ramayana and giving visitors a vivid experience of the epic.

Authorities have implemented strict measures. Volunteers are provided ID cards and special T-shirts, and access to the ghats is only allowed with proper identification. Food safety teams are also actively monitoring the festival areas.

The festival promises to offer a remarkable blend of culture and devotion, attracting both locals and tourists to witness Ayodhya in its festive glory.

Meanwhile, locals and saints here in Ayodhya are encouraging everyone to adopt Swadeshi goods this Diwali festival.

Speaking to ANI, Mahamandaleshwar Vishnu Das Ji Maharaj said the morning rituals began with lamps and mantras, as devotees prepared for Diwali in Ayodhya.

"We performed puja in the Bhamaro following Swasti mantras and sacred rules. First, we placed a lamp for Lord Ram, followed by one for the Saryu, considered the elder sister of Ram in the scriptures. Lamps were also placed for Hanuman Ji, Mata Adi Shakti Maa Bhagwati Sita Ji, and the entire Ram Darbar. This marks the beginning of lamp laying on the banks of the Saryu, heralding a historic Diwali celebration in Ayodhya," Mahamandaleshwar said.

Adding to the festive spirit, Saint Diwakaracharya Ji Maharaj called Diwali a special festival and urged people to adopt Swadeshi products this Diwali.

"Not only the saints but also the common people of Ayodhya, people across India, are actively participating in this festival, contributing selflessly in the service of Lord Ram. Shri Ram has been seated in the grand Ram Temple after 500 years, and we have brought earthen lamps from local potters while making all necessary arrangements. This Diwali promises to be truly remarkable," he told ANI.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :AyodhyaDiwaliDiwali CelebrationRam temple

First Published: Oct 18 2025 | 7:48 AM IST

