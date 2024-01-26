Home / India News / Space scientists to sarpanches: 13,000 special guests attend R-Day parade

Space scientists to sarpanches: 13,000 special guests attend R-Day parade

The special invitees referred to as "True VIPs" included best performers in various fields and those who made the best use of various schemes of the government

File Photo: PTI | Representaitve Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 26 2024 | 12:35 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

From space scientists to sarpanches and from entrepreneurs to vendors, 13,000 special guests watched the 75th Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path here Friday.

The special invitees referred to as "True VIPs" included best performers in various fields and those who made the best use of various schemes of the government such as the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural & Urban), PM Ujjwala Yojana, PM Street Vendor's Aatmanirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi), PM Krishi Sinchayee Yojana, PM Fasal Bima Yojana, PM Vishwakarma Yojana and the Rashtriya Gokul Mission among others.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Sarpanches of 'vibrant villages', women workers of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, electronics manufacturing sector and the Central Vista Project, women scientists of ISRO, yoga teachers (Ayushman Bharat), winners of international sports events and Paralympic medalists were also among the invitees.

Also Read

Why Republic Day parade is celebrated on the Kartavya path every year?

Amazon Great Republic Day sale: Offers on Apple, Samsung, other smartphones

Republic Day 2024 parade: 5 special things to watch out for this year

Republic Day 2024: When and where to watch the telecast of parade live

Republic Day 2024 Parade: Check what makes this year's parade special

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unfurls National flag on Republic Day

ALHs of Army Aviation fly-past in Rudra formation over Kartavya Path

Despite challenges Andhra progressing in various sectors: Governor Nazeer

Adityanath calls on people to build a 'self-reliant' India on 75th R-Day

Republic Day 2024: 6 Indians among French contingent in parade; 5 points

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Republic DayScientistsfemale sarpanchNew Delhisocial security

First Published: Jan 26 2024 | 12:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story