Home / India News / Space startup Skyroot's rocket engine successfully tested at ISRO facility

Space startup Skyroot's rocket engine successfully tested at ISRO facility

Skyroot intends to integrate the Raman-II engine into the fourth stage of its launch vehicle, Vikram-I

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
Skyroot

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2023 | 6:44 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Indian Space Research Organisation has enabled a successful rocket-engine test conducted by Skyroot, a Hyderabad-based space start-up, at ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC) at Mahendragiri in Tamil Nadu.

Friday's test in the Liquid Thruster Test Facility (LTTF) in IPRC, involved the Raman-II engine, which was designed by Skyroot to generate 820 Newton (Sea Level) and 1,460 Newton (Vacuum) thrust, with a nominal chamber pressure of 8.5 bar absolute, Bengaluru-headquartered ISRO said in a statement on Saturday.

The regeneratively cooled engine, manufactured through additive manufacturing techniques, utilises Mono Methyl Hydrazine and Nitrogen Tetroxide as propellants.

"The 10-second duration test achieved the expected performance in terms of start transient, steady state, and shut-off," it said.

Skyroot intends to integrate the Raman-II engine into the fourth stage of its launch vehicle, Vikram-I.

"The test facility systems demonstrated normal performance during the test, meeting the engine inlet conditions at T0," the statement said.

The instrumentation systems also performed as expected, further ensuring the accuracy and reliability of the test results, it was stated.

This facilitation underscores ISRO's commitment to nurture private players, start-ups, and Non-Government Entities (NGEs) in developing the country's space eco-system, the space agency said.

Going forward, a series of additional tests are planned to further validate and refine the Raman-II engine's capabilities.

Also Read

Gaganyaan Human spaceflight mission: ISRO successfully tests service module

New 3D-printed superalloy could cut carbon emissions in power plants: Study

India's space start-ups exploring niche markets, global collaborations

ISRO cancels semi-cryogenic engine test after sudden pressure, speed spike

Nasa-Isro satellite gets 'auspicious' send-off before moving to India

J-K: 2 more Amarnath pilgrims die; total deaths during yatra climbs to 36

HC refuses to interfere with trials exemption to wrestlers Vinesh, Bajrang

Goa to ensure 100% renewable electricity supply by 2050: CM Sawant

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, accompanied by his family meet PM Modi

CJI cautions against misusing tech, social media, AI for harmful purposes

Topics :ISROSpace startuprocket launch

First Published: Jul 22 2023 | 6:44 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story