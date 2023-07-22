Home / India News / HC refuses to interfere with trials exemption to wrestlers Vinesh, Bajrang

HC refuses to interfere with trials exemption to wrestlers Vinesh, Bajrang

Phogat (53kg) and Punia (65kg) were given direct entry for the Asian Games by the Indian Olympic Association's ad-hoc committee on Tuesday

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2023 | 6:27 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Delhi High Court Saturday refused to interfere with the exemption granted to top wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia from Asian Games trials.

Justice Subramonium Prasad dismissed the petition by Under-20 World Champion Antim Panghal and Under-23 Asian Champion Sujeet Kalkal against the direct entry allowed to Phogat and Punia to participate in the tournament.

Writ petition is dismissed, the judge said.

A detailed copy of the order is awaited.

Phogat (53kg) and Punia (65kg) were given direct entry for the Asian Games by the Indian Olympic Association's ad-hoc committee on Tuesday, while other wrestlers will have to earn their places in the Indian squad through selection trials on July 22 and 23.

Panghal and Kalkal moved the high court on July 19 challenging the exemption and demanded a fair selection process for the quadrennial showpiece event.

The petition, moved by advocates Hrishikesh Baruah and Akshay Kumar, had demanded that the directive issued by the IOA ad-hoc committee with regard to the two categories (men's freestyle 65kg and women's 53kg) be quashed and the exemption granted to Phogat and Punia set aside.

Also Read

Asian Games 2023: Why wrestlers Vinesh, Bajrang get exemption for trials?

HC seeks WFI stand on challenge to Asian Games trial exemption to wrestlers

Will immerse medals in Ganga, fast unto death: Protesting wrestlers

Will return medals if justice not delivered: Wrestling Coach Mahavir Phogat

Sujeet slams IOA committee for granting trial exemption to Bajrang Punia

Goa to ensure 100% renewable electricity supply by 2050: CM Sawant

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, accompanied by his family meet PM Modi

CJI cautions against misusing tech, social media, AI for harmful purposes

Uttarakhand: Three arrested for Chamoli electrocution incident killing 16

Garuda to tie up with Goa agri dept for promoting use of drone in farming

Topics :Bajrang PuniaDelhi High CourtAsian GamesVinesh PhogatWrestling

First Published: Jul 22 2023 | 6:27 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story