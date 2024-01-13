Home / India News / Special Guests attending Pran Pratishtha will receive sacred soil as gift

Special Guests attending Pran Pratishtha will receive sacred soil as gift

Thousands of VIP guests have received invitations from Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust for the ceremony scheduled for January 22

Guests attending the Pran Pratistha ceremony on January 22 will receive a unique gift - soil extracted during the foundation excavation of the temple, referred to as 'Ram Raj'
ANI

3 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2024 | 3:27 PM IST
With the Pran Pratishta ceremony of Shri Ram Lala at the newly constructed Ram temple in Ayodhya approaching, preparations are in full swing for the mega event.

Thousands of VIP guests have received invitations from Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust for the ceremony scheduled for January 22. The Trust has made elaborate arrangements to welcome and honor all attendees, presenting them with gifts that include 'Ram Raj.' As part of the celebration, Teerth Kshetra Trust will also distribute special 'Motichoor laddus' made from desi ghee as 'Prasad' to the guests.

Guests attending the Pran Pratistha ceremony on January 22 will receive a unique gift - soil extracted during the foundation excavation of the temple, referred to as 'Ram Raj'. The sacred soil from Ram Janmabhoomi will be carefully packed in boxes and presented to attendees during the ceremony.

A member of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust shared that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, set to attend the event, will be presented with a 15-meter picture of the Ram temple enclosed in a jute bag featuring an image of the sacred structure.

More than 11,000 guests nationwide have received invitations from the Trust for the Pran Pratistha ceremony, with special arrangements underway to provide memorable gifts to all attendees. According to a Trust member, the revered Ram Raj, soil excavated from the temple, will be bestowed upon the guests, serving as a cherished memento. This sacred gift can be used in home gardens or pots, adding a touch of divinity to their homes. Even those unable to attend the Pran Pratishtha program may receive this meaningful gift in the future.

For the ceremony on January 22, the Divisional Commissioner of Ayodhya, Gaurav Dayal, revealed that seating arrangements for 7,500 people have been meticulously planned on the temple premises. Special guests will be assigned unique codes for organized seating.

He further informed that the priest of Varanasi will conduct the Pran Pratishtha program. He will also be accompanied by 4 trustees and 4 priests. During the program, 15 couples from different social communities will also be present in the five pavilions built in the temple.

The PMO will be established in the courtyard, and a designated area has been earmarked for PM Modi's speech, where he will convey a message to the entire world on this historic occasion. Additionally, religious music will resonate in Parkota East.

Ayodhya Divisional Commissioner Gaurav Dayal informed that PM Modi will visit the Kuber Navratna Tila within the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi complex in Ayodhya. During this visit, the Prime Minister will unveil the bronze statue of 'Jatayu,' which has been brought from Delhi. The installation of the statue, completed in December, will be part of this significant event.

PM Modi will also pay floral tribute to Jatayu Raj. This idol has been installed on the Darshan Marg, slightly before the peak of Kuber Navratna Tila.

Topics :Ram templeAyodhyaUttar PradeshUttarakhand

First Published: Jan 13 2024 | 3:27 PM IST

