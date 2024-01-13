Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to join Rahul's Nyay Yatra in Manipur on Jan 14

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to join Rahul's Nyay Yatra in Manipur on Jan 14

The CM will be accompanied by IT and Industries minister D Sridhar Babu and senior officials will be meeting several industry leaders and pitch Telangana as an ideal investment destination

Press Trust of India Hyderabad

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2024 | 1:36 PM IST
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who is currently in the national capital, is expected to join Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra that will be flagged off in Manipur on January 14.

According to official sources, Reddy may meet AICC leader Sonia Gandhi in Delhi today.

On Sunday morning, Revanth Reddy will leave for Manipur. After participating in the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on its first day, he will return to Delhi and depart for Davos to attend the World Economic Forum summit, sources said.

Reddy is also likely to discuss the issue of nominations for two MLC seats that fell vacant after the resignation of BRS MLAs Kadiyam Srihari and Kaushik Reddy following their election to legislative assembly last month.

The CM will be accompanied by IT and Industries minister D Sridhar Babu and senior officials will be meeting several industry leaders and pitch Telangana as an ideal investment destination.

Topics :Revanth ReddyTelanganaTelangana govtIndian National Congress

First Published: Jan 13 2024 | 1:36 PM IST

