SpiceJet Dubai-Kochi plane suffers tyre burst, makes smooth landing

The airline said the tyre burst was noticed post landing of the aircraft

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Details about the number of passengers onboard the plane could not be immediately ascertained.

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2023 | 7:58 AM IST
A SpiceJet aircraft coming from Dubai to Kochi on Tuesday morning suffered a tyre burst but the plane made a smooth landing, according to the airline.

"On July 4, SpiceJet Boeing 737 operated flight SG-17, Dubai (DXB) - Cochin (COK). During post flight walk around, NO 2 tyre was found burst," the airline said in a statement.

All system parameters were normal during and post flight and landing was smooth, it added.

Topics :SpiceJetflight

First Published: Jul 05 2023 | 7:58 AM IST

