SRK, Ambani, Adani, other celebrities attend Modi's swearing-in ceremony

Chief Justice DY Chandrachud was also present with his wife. Former presidents Ram Nath Kovind and Pratibha Patil also attended the event

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2024 | 7:38 PM IST
Bollywood actors Shahrukh Khan, Anil Kapoor and Rajinikanth, and industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani were among those who on Sunday attended the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his cabinet.

Actors Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Anupam Kher and Vikrant Massey were also among those present.

Among top industrialists, Mukesh Ambani was present along with his sons -- Anant and Akash -- and son-in-law Anand Piramal, and Gautam Adani was accompanied by his wife Priti and brother Rajesh Adani.

Chief Justice DY Chandrachud was also present with his wife. Former presidents Ram Nath Kovind and Pratibha Patil also attended the event.

Several religious leaders also attended the ceremony.

First Published: Jun 09 2024 | 7:38 PM IST

