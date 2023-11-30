Home / India News / Stalin takes stock of situation at Chennai control room after heavy rains

Stalin takes stock of situation at Chennai control room after heavy rains

Schools in Chennai remain closed due to continuous heavy downpour. Several areas of the city face waterlogging due to incessant rainfall

M K Stalin (Photo: PTI)
ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2023 | 1:40 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin visited Chennai Robbin Building - Corporation head office to review the arrangements at the Command Control Centre from where the rainfall situation in the state is being monitored.

According to the IMD, the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam and Ramanathapuram, received the heaviest rainfall. The highest rainfall of 19 cm was recorded in Avadi in Tiruvallur district.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The heaviest rainfall was recorded in Avadi in Tiruvallur district, where 19 cm of rain fell. Other badly affected areas include Zone 06 D65 Kolathur (Chennai), Zone 06 T.V.K Nagar (Chennai), and Ponneri (Tiruvallur district), all of which received 15 cm of rain. Ambattur (Chennai), Zone 08 Malar Colony (Chennai), and Thalaignayer (Nagapattinam district) each received 14 cm of rain. Cholavaram (Tiruvallur district) and Zone 12 Alandhur (Chennai) recorded 13 cm of rain each.

Schools in Chennai remain closed due to continuous heavy downpour. Several areas of the city face waterlogging due to incessant rainfall.

IMD issues moderate rain and thunderstorm warnings for Chennai, Chengalpattu, Vellore, Pudukottai and 12 other districts in Tamil Nadu for the next three hours.

The Kanchipuram District administration has announced to increase in the discharge of water from Chembarambakkam Lake from 2500 cusecs to 6000 cusecs from 8 a.m. on Thursday.

Due to continuous rainfall at night in the North Chennai area, the Perambur Loco Railway Station tunnel has accumulated with rainwater and is not accessible to the public

Similarly, the railway tunnel on the Vyasarpadi Perambur highway has also been blocked due to waterlogging, which has caused severe difficulty for people to travel.

Water logging at Vyasarpadi Stephenson Road in the North Chennai area affected the daily routine of the people.

Heavy rainfall was reported in several parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, several parts of Tamil Nadu, including the capital city of Chennai, were drenched with incessant rainfall on Wednesday evening, leading to the inundation of several low-lying areas, heavy traffic jams, and disruption to normal life.

Chennai received heavy rains throughout the day on Wednesday, and the intensity of the showers increased in the evening, causing major traffic snarls across the city.

Also Read

M K Stalin behaving like the original Stalin: Union minister Chandrasekhar

Stalin announces financial assistance for Balasore train accident victims

Praggnanandhaa meets Tamin Nadu CM MK Stalin, Sports Minister Udhayanidhi

Stalin urges Centre to resume direct flight between Chennai and Tokyo

Stalin finds fault with Twitter for blocking NTK leaders' accounts

Tripura govt to bring 7K hectares under palm oil cultivation by 2026-27

Ex-State Secy Kissinger advocated strong ties with India under PM Modi

PM Modi launches initiative to increase number of Jan Aushadhi Kendras

Odisha to provide free online NEET, JEE coaching to class 11, 12 students

H9N2 virus spreading among children, has connection with winter: Expert

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :M K StalinTamil NaduChennaiheavy rains

First Published: Nov 30 2023 | 1:40 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story