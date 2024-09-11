Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Standing, consultative committees of Parl to be constituted soon: Rijiju

Standing, consultative committees of Parl to be constituted soon: Rijiju

Addressing an event of his ministry here, he said in the past too, the standing committees and consultative committees have been formed around September 15 and there was no delay

Kiren Rijiju, Kiren, Rijiju
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2024 | 6:35 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday asserted that department-related standing committees and consultative committees of Parliament will be constituted soon.

His remarks come against the backdrop of certain opposition leaders questioning the delay in constituting standing committees, which scrutinise the functioning of Union ministries.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Addressing an event of his ministry here, he said in the past too, the standing committees and consultative committees have been formed around September 15 and there was no delay.

While a majority of the standing committees come under the Lok Sabha Secretariat, some are serviced by the Rajya Sabha.

Department-related standing committees deal with various Union ministries and scrutinise their budgetary allocations and bills introduced in Parliament. They also recommend the government to bring bills and make policies on important issues.

The consultative committees are chaired by the ministers in charge of their respective ministries and deal with issues related to the concerned ministries.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Minorities safest in India: Union minister Rijiju hits out at Rahul Gandhi

'CM ignored sacred duty': Kiren Rijiju on Mamata govt's anti-rape bill

Kolkata rape-murder: Matter of concern for everyone, says Kiren Rijiju

Kiren Rijiju launches 'Jiyo Parsi' scheme portal to stop population decline

Oppn defaming country, refugees know India is safe for minorities: Rijiju

Topics :Kiren RijijuParliamentindian governmentministriesLok Sabha

First Published: Sep 11 2024 | 6:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story