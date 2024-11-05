Govt starts Phase-II of subsidised wheat flour, rice sale under 'Bharat'

The government on Tuesday launched phase-II retail sales of wheat flour and rice under the Bharat brand at subsidised rates to provide relief to consumers from high prices.

Wheat flour (atta) will be sold at Rs 30 per kg and rice at Rs 34 per kg in 5kg and 10kg packets through cooperatives NCCF, Nafed and Kendriya Bhandar and e-commerce platforms.

"This is a temporary intervention to provide relief to consumers," Food Minister Pralhad Joshi said after flagging off the mobile vans of these cooperatives.

The government has allocated 369,000 tonne of wheat and 291,000 tonne of rice from the Food Corporation of India (FCI) for the phase-2 retail intervention under the Price Stabilisation Fund.

"This intervention will continue till the allocated stock gets exhausted. If more (is) required, we have enough stock and will allocate again," Joshi said.

Under the new pricing structure, wheat flour will be available in 5kg and 10kg packs at Rs 30 per kg, while rice will be sold at Rs 34 per kg -- a slight increase from Phase-I rates of Rs 27.5 and Rs 29 per kg, respectively.

Addressing concerns over lower rice sales in Phase I, Joshi emphasised that the government's objective wasn't business-oriented.

"Our motto is to give relief to consumers and control prices in the market," he said, adding that the government would consider introducing smaller pack sizes if demanded.

The minister also called for a study to understand price firmness despite surplus rice stocks, though maintaining those prices were "largely under control", with only slight fluctuations in normal quality varieties.

The previous phase, from October 2023 to June 30, 2024, saw the distribution of 15.20 lakh tonne of wheat flour and 14.58 lakh tonne of rice.

On future allocations, Joshi assured adequate stocks for continued intervention if required.

Minister of State for Food BL Verma and Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra were also present at the event.