Folk singer Sharda Sinha on ventilator, PM Modi calls her son Anshuman

Veteran folk and classical singer Sharda Sinha, who is popularly known for singing Chhath Puja 'geet', is critically ill. She is currently on a ventilator and fighting for her life. The Padma Bhushan awardee Sharda Sinha's son Anshuman requested people to pray to 'Chhath Maiya' informing people that her condition is critical. Chhath Puja is mainly celebrated in Bihar which is starting today, Tuesday.

She was admitted to the Medical Oncology Ward of AIIMS Cancer Center on October 25, and is currently being treated under the supervision of the doctors.

PM Modi talks to Anshuman Sinha

PM Modi talked to Sharda Sinha's son, Anshuman Sinha to know the health update of her mother and also assured possible help for the treatment.

The 72-year-old Sharda Sinha has been battling with multiple myeloma which is a kind of blood cancer, since 2018. Her condition deteriorated on Monday which led her to be placed on a ventilator.

Sharda Sinha is known for her popular Chhath song and she is popularly referred to as Bihar's Kokila. She has also given her voice to many Hindi movies.

Over the years, Sharda Sinha's voice became synonymous with the festival of Chhath.

Her career began in the 1970s when she was recognised for her work in Bhojpuri, Maithili, and Hindi folk music. She received critical acclaim for her popular songs such as 'Babool' from 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!'

Sharda Sinha received Padma Bhushan

Sharda Sinha received the third-highest civilian award, Padma Bhushan, in 2018 for her contribution to arts. She won a National Film Award, cementing her legacy as one of the leading voices in regional cinema.