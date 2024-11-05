Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Sanjay Verma replaces Rashmi Shukla as Maha's Director General of Police

Sanjay Verma replaces Rashmi Shukla as Maha's Director General of Police

The poll body on Monday directed the Maharashtra chief secretary to hand over Shukla's charge to the next senior-most IPS officer in the cadre

Mumbai police
Ahead of the November 20 Maharashtra assembly polls, the ECI on Monday ordered that Shukla be removed as the state police chief with immediate effect following complaints from opposition partiesPhoto: Twitter
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 4:02 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sanjay Kumar Verma was on Tuesday appointed as the state's new Director General of Police (DGP) in place of Rashmi Shukla, who was removed on a directive of the Election Commission of India (ECI), an official said.

Verma, serving as Director General - Legal and Technical, is a 1990-batch IPS officer. He is set to retire in April 2028, the official said.

Ahead of the November 20 Maharashtra assembly polls, the ECI on Monday ordered that Shukla be removed as the state police chief with immediate effect following complaints from opposition parties.

Shukla was the first woman DGP of Maharashtra.

The Congress had approached the EC seeking Shukla's transfer, citing her alleged role in tapping phones of opposition politicians.

Verma will take charge of the post from Mumbai Commissioner of Police Vivek Phansalkar, who was given additional charge as DGP on Monday.

More From This Section

LIVE: SC junks plea against quashing of LOC issued to ex-house help of Sushant Singh Rajput

Folk singer Sharda Sinha on ventilator, PM Modi calls her son Anshuman

Govt starts Phase-II of subsidised wheat flour, rice sale under 'Bharat'

India joins race to host 2036 Olympics with formal letter of intent to IOC

MP cabinet approves 35% reservation for women in all state govt services

Verma had headed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) which conducted a probe into the killing of communist leader and rationalist Govind Pansare in 2015.

The poll body on Monday directed the Maharashtra chief secretary to hand over Shukla's charge to the next senior-most IPS officer in the cadre.

The chief secretary was also directed to send a panel of three IPS officers by Tuesday afternoon for appointment as DGP.

The ECI considered the panel and approved Verma's name and the state government appointed him as the DGP of Maharashtra, the official said.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

US alerts India on Anmol Bishnoi, Mumbai Police push for extradition

Mumbai police impose month-long ban on drones, paragliders

Baba Siddiqui murder: Mumbai Police recovers weapon from accused's house

Salman Khan threat message: Cops arrest vegetable seller from Jamshedpur

Baba Siddique murder case: Mumbai Police makes 10th arrest, says official

Topics :Mumbai policeIndian Police ServiceMaharashtra

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 4:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story