States must develop logistics plans to boost investments: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal has said that States along with the private sector must develop action plans for better logistics business to attract investments.

"States along with the private sector must develop action plans for better logistics business to attract investments. There is a need to develop regional and city-level logistics plans as well for last-mile connectivity," Piyush Goyal said during the release of the "Logistics Ease Across Different States (LEADS) 2024" report here on Friday.

He also presided over the felicitation function of the "Logistics Excellence, Advancement, and Performance Shield (LEAPS) 2024".

He emphasised on implementation of measures to promote green logistics, workforce inclusivity and facilitation of Central Government projects. He noted that the adoption of newer technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Data Analytics is vital for achieving greater success in future. The Minister also laid emphasis on skill development to boost the logistics sector.

Minister Goyal also said that the country should engage in gender inclusivity and encourage greater participation of women in the sector and States must leverage public-private partnerships (PPPs) in the logistics sector for better success.

He urged the States to look at multi-modal hubs for in-land container depots and make land available through the bidding mode to promote transparency and cut down costs.

He urged the logistics sector to adopt the LEAD framework - Longevity, Efficiency and Effectiveness, Accessibility and Accountability and Digitalisation of processes to transform the logistics sector and prepare India for a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

On this occasion, Goyal highlighted the significance of LEADS in providing actionable insights to States and UTs to advance logistics reforms. He commended the collaborative efforts of all stakeholders in making logistics a critical enabler for India's economic growth. "Logistics should look at exponential growth for India to grow rapidly, he said.

In LEADS 2024, the report evaluates logistics performance across four key pillars: Logistics Infrastructure, Logistics Services, Operating and Regulatory Environment, and the newly introduced Sustainable Logistics. It further highlights initiatives undertaken by various States and UTs across these pillars and identifies State/UT-specific opportunities to enable informed decision-making.