Cyclone Remal triggers rain, leading to quarry collapse in Mizoram; 10 Dead

Cyclone Remal-induced rains in the state have resulted in landslides in several places. (Photo: ANI/Representative)

Ten people died, and several are missing after a stone quarry collapsed in Mizoram's Aizawl district amid continuous rainfall on Tuesday morning, police said.

The incident happened around 6 am in an area between Melthum and Hlimen on the southern outskirts of Aizawl town. Many are feared to be trapped under the debris, officials said. The ongoing rainfall has further slowed the pace of rescue operations, and the casualties may rise.



"Seven people have died as a stone quarry collapsed on the outskirts of Aizawl following incessant rains. Police personnel are engaged in rescue operations. The water levels of rivers are also rising up and many people living in the riverside areas have been evacuated," the Mizoram DGP told ANI earlier.

Cyclone Remal-induced rains in the state have resulted in landslides in several places. In view of the cyclone's anticipated impact, a red alert remains in place for the southern districts, while an orange alert has been issued for the northern districts.

Officials said a landslide on National Highway 6 at Hunthar has cut Aizawl off from the rest of the country.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Remal weakened into a cyclonic storm over coastal Bangladesh and adjoining coastal West Bengal in the early morning of May 27 and into a depression earlier today. As a result, the northeastern states have been witnessing heavy to very heavy rainfall.

"Light to moderate rainfall at most places, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places, is likely over Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur, and Tripura on May 28," the weather body predicted, advising people to stay at home.

A holiday was declared in many districts of these states in view of the adverse weather conditions.